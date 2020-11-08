When the dust settles on the 2020 elections, there will be plenty to analyze —the reliability of polls, the claims of voter fraud, the strength of U.S. democracy, the post-election turmoil.

Until then, there are a handful of important conclusions that we can draw from what we know so far.

Divided government

At this point there is little chance of either party controlling all branches of government, and the “Blue Tsunami” envisioned by the extraordinarily high polling numbers for Democrats did not come to pass.

This means we will once again be in the terrain of divided government and gridlock. My expectation is that, should he remain the majority leader of the U.S. Senate — and this won't be determined until after two runoff senatorial elections in Georgia — Mitch McConnell will use the same strategy of resistance he used under President Barack Obama (which mirrors the approach of House Democrats under President Donald Trump). It remains an open question as to what bipartisanship will look like, especially in a Joe Biden presidency if there is a Republican Senate.

At best, we can hope for some degree of compromise between the two sides, especially along issues of the looming economic recession and necessary responses to COVID-19. At worst, we could see an effective shutdown of government, with a Republican Senate refusing to seat new judges or pass economic relief bills. Since voters will blame the party of the president for a sluggish economy, this could be a solid political strategy.

As a final layer, a conservative Supreme Court will add more to this logjam, as any laws that the court finds to need revision — such as the Affordable Care Act — are unlikely to find any traction in a divided Legislature.

Latino voters and Democrats

In both Texas and Florida, the Latino vote was not as solidly Democratic as the party had hoped. There are two lines of analysis I will be curious about as more data becomes available. The first is about the work of the campaigns — the Democrats appear to have done very little to win over Latino voters in battleground states in this election cycle.

But perhaps more importantly is the assumption that there is a single “Latino vote” or Latino identity. What we have seen more recently is a great deal of diversity within that label based on local politics, historical country of origin, generation, faith and class.

It probably makes little sense to lump Mexican Americans in Arizona into the same category as Cuban Americans in Florida. The wide range of diverse histories and experiences that fit into the category of “Latino” are paralleled in their political views. Democratic candidates who assume these voters are a sure bet are likely to continue to lose to Republican efforts to draw them into the GOP.

White voters and GOP

An exit poll story that is already gaining traction is how Biden underperformed among voters of color relative to Hillary Clinton in 2016, as his margins shrunk among Blacks and Latinos of both genders. But these changes are small, and the more important story is to be found in the white voters who backed Trump by large margins.

Biden made solid gains among white voters, as compared to Clinton in 2016. But the parties will continue to be divided mainly by race, with a significant white majority favoring the Republican Party.

The racial division between the two parties is expected to only worsen as the country continues its demographic shift away from a white majority. As the research indicates, fear about this changing demography is an excellent predictor of support for Trump among white voters. I see no reason to expect these fears, and the divisive politics they lead to between the parties, to wane any time soon.

Polarization and the parties

Finally, we should realize that the intense polarization we have seen in the past era is likely here to stay. There was some belief that a Democratic sweep would amount to a full repudiation of not only Trump but also his imprint on the Republican Party. Regardless, the intensity of passion and excitement for Trump among his base will clearly remain as a key driver in our political landscape.

People will continue to disagree, and those disagreements will continue to reverberate through our society. Unfortunately, these disagreements are no longer about the “boring” stuff of congressional politics, but are instead related to fundamental questions about truth, values and democracy.

As last week ended, Trump was running a misinformation campaign designed to sow distrust in the electoral outcome and the overall process. Indeed, the president’s remarks from the White House press briefing room Thursday evening shocked even the staunchly Republican former Sen. Rick Santorum, who called them “very disappointing” and “dangerous.” (“Counting absentee ballots and counting mail-in ballots is not fraud,” Santorum pointed out.)

In such a world it’s easy to see how our shared democratic norms of electoral integrity are also likely to be tallied on the losers’ side of this election.

So what is to be done? My own opinion — thankfully backed up by research — is that the cure for the zeitgeist of antidemocratic polarization is engagement.

We need to build resilient political communities. Political parties are not fit for this task, as their goal is to win elections through broad coalitions of voters who are quickly dispersed after an election. In a similar way, the act of voting is important and yet a thin visage of what real political engagement could look like. We need vehicles to cultivate connections between community members through structures that can exist and blossom outside of the electoral cycle.

In the best of circumstances, such organizations can not only push politicians and parties to respond to their citizens, but can actively combat polarization through sustained outreach and engagement across party lines.

Brandon Koenig is assistant professor of government & public policy at Franklin & Marshall College.