Western Europeans began displacing the American Indians who lived in what would become the City of Lancaster over three centuries ago. How has this place changed since the invasion?

One way to answer that question is to look at 100-year snapshots of the town. Fortunately, we have a guidebook to Lancaster in 1721, 1821 and 1921. Readers can add their own observations about Lancaster in 2021.

The earlier commentary is drawn primarily from “Lancaster’s Golden Century: 1821-1921,” an obscure book written by Franklin & Marshall College history professor H.M.J. Klein in 1921 to commemorate “one hundred years of the house of Hager.”

Hager’s, in the first block of West King Street, was the nation's oldest family-operated department store when it closed in 1977.

Andrew Hamilton, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer, formally laid out Lancaster about 1730, but some people had moved here by 1721. As Klein phrases it, these first settlers “formed an embryo village called ‘Hickory Town’ or ‘Gibson’s Pasture’ ” for a large hickory tree that grew in front of George Gibson’s tavern.

1800s

Skipping along sprightly to 1821, Klein says Lancaster contained hundreds of buildings and about 8,000 residents. Lancaster County’s courthouse was in Centre (Penn) Square and the main streets — King and Queen — radiated from there.

In addition to Christopher Hager’s store, notable businesses occupied the center of town. These included the Demuth Tobacco Store, founded in 1770 and the oldest of its kind in the United States, and John Frederick Steinman’s hardware store, founded in 1744 and also the oldest of its kind.

A number of private schools taught specific disciplines. One school proposed to teach reading, writing, arithmetic, grammar, bookkeeping and geography. Another specialized in teaching “the polite art of writing.” Franklin College (three decades prior to its merger with Marshall College), Klein wrote, was “in a more or less moribund condition.”

The Lancaster Theatre on Orange Street produced various plays, and the Lancaster Museum displayed the “Wonders of Nature and Art.”

The community had numerous churches representing diverse religious views, according to Klein, “and yet in spite of all this, the community has always been wonderfully free from religious controversy.”

Lancaster was connected with Chambersburg, Carlisle, Harrisburg and Philadelphia by stagecoach — the primary means of transportation.

The winter of 1821 was harsh. “That the times are hard, the taxes heavy, money scarce and that the improvement of the city ought not to stand still are truths which we admit,” observed a Lancaster resident, according to Klein.

1900s

By 1921, Lancaster’s population had swelled to 55,000. Two hundred industries produced over $100 million in manufactured goods each year and paid $16 million in wages to “thousands of employees, 96 percent of whom are American born.”

Klein cited Hamilton Watch; Armstrong linoleum; world-class silk, umbrella and cotton manufacturing plants; and other industries that were made viable “largely by two factors, the Holtwood dam and excellent transportation facilities.”

Holtwood, which blocked the Susquehanna River’s flow in 1910, was the largest power producer east of the Mississippi River and south of Niagara Falls. Two railroads and the Lincoln Highway passed through Lancaster and 180 miles of trolley lines radiated from the town.

Lancaster accommodated 22 public and four parochial schools, F&M, the Theological Seminary, Franklin and Marshall Academy, Shippen School for Girls, Thaddeus Stevens Industrial School and Yeates School.

Klein summed up Lancaster in 1921: “There are handsomer, cleaner, richer and more intellectual cities than Lancaster, but there is none which has more thoroughly developed the resources of simple and genuine friendliness.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.