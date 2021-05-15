On Tuesday, our primary election ballot will contain questions about whether two proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania constitution should be approved.

These two amendments, if approved, would effectively give control of the state's disaster emergency response to the General Assembly. As we prepare to vote on these amendments, how can we judge whether they should be approved?

One way is to imagine how Pennsylvania’s General Assembly might perform in the face of a real-world disaster emergency, had these amendments been the law when the novel coronavirus hit last year.

Gov. Tom Wolf declared a state disaster emergency on March 6, 2020, and directed many actions by his administration to fight the coronavirus. Under existing law, his initial emergency declaration was in effect for 90 days, or until June 3, 2020.

Had the proposed amendments been in effect at the time, the governor’s emergency declaration would have expired 21 days after March 6, or on March 27, and at that time the General Assembly could have taken control of how the state reacted to the pandemic. On March 27, there were 548 new COVID-19 cases reported for Pennsylvania by the state Department of Health, and the daily count was just beginning to grow rapidly.

By May 17, new cases in the state would begin to oscillate around roughly 900 per day — and remain there — until the year-end holidays, at which point they peaked at more than 11,000 in December. If the Legislature had taken control on March 27, what would have happened?

To develop an answer to this question, understanding the context is crucial. By mid-March of 2020, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly was in thrall to President Donald Trump and his base. And the president was telling his base that the coronavirus was not a major threat. Trump continued playing down the threat of the virus to the public well into the summer.

So, when the governor’s declaration of an emergency disaster reached 21 days on March 27, the president was still actively telling the public not to worry.

In this context, would the General Assembly have been as effective in flattening the number of new daily cases in Pennsylvania over the summer and fall as the governor was? In the context of the president’s insistence that the virus was under control, would the General Assembly have continued all of the actions that the governor authorized on March 6?

In my view, it is highly doubtful. I believe that the huge surge of cases and deaths over the November and December holidays — when too many people ignored the state’s warnings — suggests what would have happened in the spring and summer, had the Legislature been in the control of the emergency response after March 27.

This estimate of the effect of the proposed amendments in a real-world context strongly suggests that the proposed amendments could do great harm in future emergency declarations.

Pennsylvanians should vote no on the proposed constitutional amendments in ballot questions No. 1 and No. 2.

Harley Barnes is a former political science teacher now residing in Warwick Township.