Dear Dr. Scribblerflu:

I reviewed Meg Gerstenblith’s account of the 1918 Spanish flu in a 2000 issue of the Journal of the Lancaster County Historical Society. Aspects reflect on our current status: Lancaster was quarantined, business people wanted things opened ASAP, etc.

One thing they had then was a local Board of Health. I asked an older doctor what happened to the Board of Health and he didn’t know. There was a more recent campaign for a Lancaster County Health Department, to no avail. What do you know about that?

Dr. Laurence E. Carroll

Lancaster

Dear Dr. Larry:

Gerstenblith’s account suggests the official response to the 1918 flu outbreak followed a pattern similar to the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The city’s Board of Health initially ignored physicians who claimed Lancaster faced an imminent epidemic. Then the board waffled between shutting down the community to save lives and appeasing business interests. The local board also clashed with the state board.

Eventually, more than 300 Lancaster residents died of influenza. More than 600,000 Americans died. Tens of millions of people all over the world died.

Gerstenblith concluded that stories about the 1918 pandemic “contribute to the public health policy debate and perhaps can play a role in shaping that policy.”

And that brings us to your questions. What happened to the Board of Health? And what was the outcome of a later countywide public health policy debate?

The Board of Health continues as an arm of Lancaster city government. It inspects restaurants and promotes positive health practices, among other initiatives.

Lancaster County residents have never had a health department: they look to the state Board of Health for guidance on local public health issues.

In 1951, the Pennsylvania Legislature permitted counties and cities to establish public health departments. Chester County voters agreed to create such an agency in the November 1966 election. Lancaster’s public health supporters put the issue on the ballot the next year.

The county’s medical, dental and pharmaceutical societies and many civic groups supported a county health department that would be able to directly address local health issues. County commissioners and conservatives opposed what they viewed as a redundant layer of government.

The issue seemed headed for approval until the county Republican Committee mailed a pamphlet to GOP voters just before the election. Health department supporters said the brochure was slanted. Voters narrowly defeated the proposal.

In 2004, the United Way of Lancaster County began focusing on persuading the county’s commissioners to create a health department. Hilda Shirk, who later served as president of Lancaster Health Center, led the effort.

Despite support from the entire medical community, the United Way, the Business Group on Health and other groups, two successive Republican-led boards of commissioners nixed the plan because of the cost.

The local Partnership for Public Health rose from the ashes of that defeat. The partnership has no state-mandated power, but it provides information on public health issues and updates on the current coronavirus crisis.

So the question remains: Should Lancaster County government operate a health department to deal with public health issues — for example, contact tracing of local COVID patients — rather than relying on a state health department that manages 67 counties?

“After this crisis,” says Hilda Shirk, “I think that’s a good conversation to have.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.