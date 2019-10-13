How did measles, a disease we thought was eradicated in the United States nearly 20 years ago, return to cause more than 1,200 cases so far this year? To simply say the outbreak was caused by a decline in vaccination rates overlooks the cause of that decline.
The late writer Susan Sontag observed that the way a society views illness reflects its cultural health. Thus, the AIDS epidemic exposed the extent of homophobia in America. In that context, what does the measles epidemic really mean?
First, let me state emphatically that there is no evidence that childhood vaccines cause autism or auto-immune diseases. The purported villain thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, has not been used in vaccines for children younger than 6 since 2001.
Moreover, the original 1998 report in the British medical journal Lancet that linked vaccines to autism was debunked and retracted, and the author, Andrew Wakefield, lost his license to practice medicine in Britain for professional misconduct. Nonetheless, his fraudulent report persists on social media, and he remains a busy speaker in the United States.
Despite reports from the Institute of Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (among many others) that found no link between the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and autism, anti-vaxxers hold fast to their convictions. Why? In the August issue of The Atlantic magazine, Peter Beinart offers three cultural explanations.
First, Americans have dangerously poor historical memories. Most do not remember life with measles, which used to kill around 500 children in the U.S. annually.
Second, this ignorance is amplified by the assumption that the internet can make anyone an expert. Unfortunately, though valuable, the internet can be a minefield of disinformation. As The Israeli diplomat Abba Eban said, “Men and nations behave wisely when they have exhausted all other resources.” When falsehoods are a click away, how do we know what's wise (i.e., logical and evidence-based)? The very concept of truth has been debased by “alternative facts.”
Third, we have lost trust in authority, especially in Washington, D.C., which has repeatedly misled the public. After the deceptions of Vietnam came Watergate, then Iran/Contra, the false premise for invading Iraq, and the current administration’s river of falsehoods and paranoid conspiracy theories.
All these deceits have eroded the cohesiveness of our society. In a column titled “Where Did ‘We the People’ Go?” New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman bemoaned the loss of societal unity, and expressed concern that we’re seeing the end of “truth” — that we simply can’t agree on basic facts anymore.
Vaccines benefit both individuals and society, and the anti-vaccination movement is inimical to a sense of communal responsibility. Herd immunity (community immunity) is ineffective if more than 5% of people are unvaccinated.
Interestingly, there are anti-vaxxers on both sides of the political aisle.
The left distrusts corporations that manufacture vaccines, suspecting them of prioritizing profit over responsibility to the public. The left also sees control of one’s own body as essential to abortion rights.
The political right views government initiatives that control personal behavior as potentially eroding individual liberty. This attitude inevitably creates tension when the government-mandated procedure — vaccination — prevents harm both to oneself and to others.
The issue of harming others also raises the question: “Do parents have a right to withhold vaccines from minor children?” Legally they do, but Eric Lindenberger, an Ohio high school student, famously got vaccinated against his mother’s wishes as soon as he reached the age of 18. He explained that his mother’s misinformation came mostly from Facebook, and she was unmoved by any scientific information he presented to her, responding: “That’s what they want you to believe.” As an advocate of vaccination, Lindenberger has been subjected to intense harassment, including death threats.
Anti-vaxxers also seek alternatives when states eliminate nonmedical exemptions to vaccination for schoolchildren. Thus far, five states have done so — California, New York, West Virginia, Mississippi and Maine, where the law won’t take effect until 2021. In California, parents have pressured physicians to write new medical exemptions, and a few doctors have succumbed to the temptation of inflated fees. The number of kindergartners with permanent medical exemptions quadrupled after California banned personal exemptions; more than 100 schools have medical exemption rates exceeding 10%.
The resurgence of measles is a public health problem that affects everyone, but as a physician, I have a special concern that it reflects a cultural anti-science attitude that threatens evidence-based medicine. The current war on science (manifest also as climate change denial) encourages noncompliance with proven therapies, and substitution of pseudo-science.
Billions of dollars are spent on worthless nostrums such as homeopathic formulations, which — if they appear to the user to be effective at all — only demonstrate the power of the placebo effect. The inability of physicians to dissuade patients from an unreasonable reliance on worthless substances proves again that you can’t reason people out of something they unreasoned their way into.
Lawrence I. Bonchek, M.D., performed Lancaster’s first open-heart surgery in 1983. He is retired from the practice of surgery.