“You do not take a person who, for years, has been hobbled by chains and liberate him, bring him up to the starting line of a race and then say, ‘you are free to compete with all the others,’ and still justly believe that you have been completely fair. Thus it is not enough just to open the gates of opportunity. All our citizens must have the ability to walk through those gates.”

— President Lyndon B. Johnson, June 4, 1965.

President Johnson’s address at Howard University provided a moral basis for affirmative action policies in college admissions and employment, authorized by executive orders implementing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Accordingly, federal contractors under Title VI and government agencies were to give preference to qualified members of groups that have been disadvantaged by discrimination.

It was not until 1978 when the U.S. Supreme Court first ruled on the constitutionality of affirmative action. In University of California Regents v. Bakke, Allan Bakke, a white student, was denied admission to the University of California Davis School of Medicine.

Maintaining that his academic credentials were superior to those of minority students admitted under a special program to promote diversity, Bakke claimed he was a victim of reverse discrimination under Title VI and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

A closely divided Supreme Court ruled in favor of Bakke, striking down the medical school’s affirmative action program on grounds that it used race as the sole or primary criterion for admission. Higher education institutions that establish numerical quotas for admitting racial groups to programs are practicing unconstitutional racial discrimination, the court declared.

On the other hand, Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr., a Richard Nixon appointee who was the swing vote in the case, asserted that colleges and universities had good educational reasons for facilitating racial and other kinds of diversity in campus communities. Therefore, race could be used as one of a number of factors in the admissions process.

Despite numerous legal challenges over the last five decades, the Powell opinion in Bakke was the law of the land.

Following the Supreme Court’s 2003 decision in Grutter v. Bollinger, colleges and universities adopted so-called holistic reviews, in which admissions officials consider a wide range of factors useful to a college community. Thus, entering classes of students contain differences by race, gender, geography, athletic achievement, artistic prowess and leadership experience, as well as by academic accomplishments and potential.

Not only higher education institutions, but also the military, public and private employers, together with many professional and advocacy groups, support affirmative action, evidenced by most of the nearly hundred friend-of-the-court briefs submitted in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. the University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College.

Despite five decades of precedent and practice, the Supreme Court’s support of affirmative action ended last month.

Struck down

In its final ruling of the 2022-23 term, the Supreme Court struck down Harvard’s and the University of North Carolina’s affirmative action programs. Writing for a 6-3 majority, Chief Justice John Roberts argued that racial preferences in college admissions violated the equal protection clause, the purpose of which was “doing away with all governmentally imposed discrimination based on race.”

According to Roberts, previous Supreme Court rulings permitted affirmative action programs only “within the confines of narrow restrictions.” The chief justice and concurring Justice Brett Kavanaugh cited a time limit on the use of racial preferences, expressed in Grutter by Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who hoped that 25 years henceforth such programs would no longer be needed.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson each authored dissents; they were joined in those dissents by Justice Elena Kagan.

Both Sotomayor and Jackson disputed the majority’s premise that the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment was designed to end all forms of racial discrimination.

Indeed, the dissenters said, no one believes that American society is color-blind. Race-based remedies were needed 50 and 150 years ago and are still needed. Sotomayor wrote that the “limited use of race” in higher education “has helped equalize educational opportunities for all students of every race and background and has improved racial diversity on college campuses.”

The ruling’s impact

It is unclear what effect the Supreme Court’s latest decision on affirmative action programs will have on college admissions. Immediate reaction from the higher education sector, including area colleges and universities (such as my employer), is that efforts to promote diversity in campus communities will continue.

For one thing, the college application process will not totally ignore race. Chief Justice Roberts allowed that students may still refer to their racial or ethnic background in their application essays to indicate how they have overcome challenges or were motivated to excel.

For another, higher education institutions have experimented with alternative methods of ensuring diversity, such as favoring low-income applicants or first-generation college students.

Unfortunately, studies of the effects of race-neutral remedies, conducted in the nine states where affirmative action in admissions is banned, indicate less campus diversity after the bans than there was before.

It should be noted that most students attend colleges and universities that admit 75% or more of applicants, so the affirmative action debate is relevant only to those seeking to enter elite or flagship institutions.

Sadly, at many highly selective schools, affirmative action has failed to make the composition of student bodies more representative sociologically.

As many have pointed out, the biggest source of admissions bias at elite universities is the preference given to legacy students — children of alumni or donors — who tend to be white and more affluent. For example, more than 40% of the white students admitted to Harvard were legacies.

A federal civil rights complaint was recently filed against Harvard alleging that its admissions system violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. “Your family’s last name and the size of your bank account are not a measure of merit, and should have no bearing on the college admissions process,” Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, said in a statement.

The need for diversity

If affirmative action programs affect only a tiny percentage of students, then why are the Supreme Court’s rulings in the Harvard and University of North Carolina cases important?

First, affirmative action signals an institution’s acknowledgment that lingering, implicit or unconscious forms of racial discrimination still exist. Ending preferences for underrepresented groups indicates that special efforts to combat discrimination are no longer needed.

Second, affirmative action symbolizes commitment to the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. Communities lacking diversity narrow the range of contexts, relationships and viewpoints through which learning takes place.

Third, affirmative action reflects higher education’s responsibility to provide society with a diverse workforce. Without diversity, professions such as medicine, the law, education, journalism and law enforcement cannot serve underrepresented groups as effectively.

Furthermore, as Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, recently wrote: “Study after study demonstrates that, across organizations, diversity enhances critical thinking, creativity and collaboration, as well as productivity, profitability and performance.”

Fourth and most broadly, we should see the end of affirmative action as part of a larger judicial project to eliminate all government compensatory efforts on behalf of disadvantaged groups.

Under Chief Justice Roberts, the Supreme Court has invalidated meaningful school desegregation efforts and taken away important tools of voting rights enforcement.

Soon to be targeted, undoubtedly, are scholarships and financial aid for minorities, minority preferences in government contracting, and affirmative redistricting to promote minority representation in legislatures.

Can an end to racial preferences in employment be far behind?

If Chief Justice Roberts were to revise President Johnson’s 1965 speech today, he might tell members of disadvantaged groups, “you are free to compete with all the others.”

But Roberts would add, “Don’t worry about structural barriers to opportunity — they no longer exist. If you are left behind at the starting gate, don’t look to the government for help. You’re on your own now.”

E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of political science at Elizabethtown College. Twitter: @mcclelef.