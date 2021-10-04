The Scribbler is trying to understand why anyone would take ivermectin, a medicine ordinarily used to treat parasitic infections in animals, to combat COVID-19. Thousands of people are taking the stuff. At least two people have died after ingesting ivermectin in New Mexico. Others have suffered serious complications such as heart irregularities.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of ivermectin in small quantities to cure internal and external parasites in humans. Ivermectin approved for humans is different from the medicine given to animals. The FDA has not approved ivermectin in any form for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

Why are so many Americans misusing a medicine ordinarily dispensed by veterinarians to horses, cows and chickens?

The Scribbler's thoughts upon hearing that people are dying from overdosing on ivermectin have turned to powwow "medicine.'' Despite zero scientific evidence that powwow cures all diseases under the sun, some people believe it works. The key word in that sentence is "believe.''

This column has not addressed powwow for many years, so a quick explanation is in order.

Powwow originated in Europe and early settlers brought it to Pennsylvania. It is an English term for Brauche or Braucherei, a term in both German and Pennsylvania Dutch that means healing. Some observers believe the English called the practice "powwow'' because it reminded them of certain American Indian healing practices.

Powwow and faith in the Christian religion are securely intertwined. Many of the "cures'' promoted by powwow "doctors'' include religious incantations. And, yes, a handful of practitioners reportedly are still at work, often secretively, in central Pennsylvania.

For many years, the "bible'' of powwow was "The Long Lost Friend'' by John George Hohman. Originally published in 1820, the book is full of "folk cures'' for everything from toothache to epilepsy, warts to worms. There are also chants designed to bring good luck or to chase away evil spirits.

Most powwowers apparently no longer use healing directives precisely as published in the ''bible,'' but the book's spirit remains alive among believers.

The Scribbler looked in Hohman's book for something to cure a fever. That is the closest the author comes to addressing a viral disease such as COVID-19. Here are the instructions for a remedy labeled "Against the Fever'':

"Pray early in the morning, and then turn your shirt around the left sleeve, and say: Turn, thou, shirt, and thou, fever, do likewise turn.'' Then the powwow doctor audibly summons the aid of the Holy Trinity. "If you repeat this for three successive mornings,'' Hohman claimed, "the fever will disappear.''

Such incantations often succeed, according to David W. Kriebel, an anthropologist who published "Powwowing among the Pennsylvania Dutch'' in 2007. Kriebel found that powwow heals disease 90% of the time. Why? Kriebel cited several possibilities, including that the patient and the powwower both believe it will work.

Whether this represents crackpot doctoring based largely on spiritual intervention or a cure-all "folk medicine'' that works because its users believe it will work, powwow practiced benignly seems safer than ingesting a horse's portion of ivermectin.

That is, safer with the exception of hexing, a phenomenon related to powwowing.

The only persons known to have died in relation to Brauche are several who were involved with hexing. Three York County men were convicted of killing a powwower because they believed he had placed a hex on them. That was in 1929. Two others allegedly were hexed to death in Berks County just before World War II.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.

