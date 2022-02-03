“Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity” — H. Jackson Brown Jr., author

With the departure this week of Cathy Rychalsky, executive director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, the Workforce Development Board members face the daunting task of identifying a visionary leader to oversee the county’s multimillion-dollar, taxpayer-funded workforce development system.

This would be a monumental task during “normal” times. Unfortunately, these times are far from “normal.”

However, challenges and opportunities often go hand in hand. This vacancy presents a unique opportunity for the Workforce Development Board to identify a transformational leader to assist Lancaster County’s workforce development partners in safeguarding this county’s future prosperity.

According to Lancaster County Economic Development Company’s Center for Regional Analysis, the long-term effects of the pandemic “are likely to be more acute on the supply — rather than demand — side of the labor market.”

This trend is exacerbated by demographics as baby boomers exit the labor force en masse. The Center for Regional Analysis has predicted that, for every job in this decade created through industry growth, seven vacancies will be created by workers exiting the workforce.

Annually, industry growth locally drives demand for 1,770 workers to fill newly created jobs. However, an additional 12,400 job vacancies occur annually due to labor force exits.

Most of these exits will be older adults who will take with them the expertise acquired over a lifetime of hard work. While warm bodies may be interchangeable, expertise is not. As a result, county employers are not only facing a severe worker shortage, but they are also struggling to sustain innovation with a workforce that lacks essential knowledge and skills.

The next executive director of the Workforce Development Board must be able to communicate with both blue- and white-collar employers across the county to ensure that no dollars are wasted, no talent is lost and no energy is exerted without purpose.

While the Workforce Development Board’s resources may be limited, Lancaster County needs every available worker to maximize their human capital to the benefit of both themselves and local employers.

As we enter the third year of a pandemic, employers, families and workers are reeling from COVID-19’s unprecedented challenges. The Center for Regional Analysis reports that “less than half of the occupations in Lancaster County offer family-sustaining wages.”

Census data tell us that the pandemic has had a devastating and disproportionate impact on individuals living in poverty. Not only is health equity an ongoing challenge among racial and ethnic minorities, but 47% of adults living in households with incomes below $35,000 report being behind in housing payments, and 25% say they struggle daily to put food on the table.

Thoughtfully deployed, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act dollars that reach Lancaster County have the potential to greatly enhance the employment trajectory for many of the working poor.

The next executive director of the Workforce Development Board must equitably, compassionately and collaboratively forge pathways from poverty to prosperity. This will require an aspirational leader who can clearly articulate what success looks like for both employers and workers and can hold each accountable for the investment of public dollars.

We have yet to fully understand the impact COVID-19 will have on K-12 students — and, subsequently, on our future workforce. Lancaster County is beginning to see student math and science scores plummet as educators scramble to accelerate learning for a generation of children who have had to “stop out” repeatedly during critical periods of learning.

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act dollars earmarked for youth services have always been a cornerstone of the Workforce Development Board. Now, more than ever, these dollars are needed to ensure that every child in the county successfully transitions from school to the world of work.

The next executive director of the Workforce Development Board will need to communicate with educational leaders from 16 school districts to best understand how public dollars can be deployed effectively to defray generational learning deficits.

In June 2021, the Lancaster County STEM Alliance, Economic Development Company and Lancaster Chamber hosted a workforce development summit at Rock Lititz. Leaders from business, education and the community came together to share information related to workforce trends and discuss specific strategies for creating a world-class workforce by 2030.

An important takeaway from the day was that unprecedented challenges call for unprecedented leadership, extraordinary communication and unparalleled collaboration among all workforce development stakeholders.

The next executive director of the Workforce Development Board will positively or negatively impact each of the employers and organizations that comprise Lancaster’s workforce development system.

As the Workforce Development Board begins its search for a new executive director, it is our sincere hope it will approach this task transparently and collaboratively. The onus is on all of us involved in workforce development in the county to reach across silos to collectively shoulder the burden of creating a prosperous future.

As Brown reminds us, “Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity.”

This op-ed reflects the consensus view of the Lancaster County STEM Alliance: Barbara Altmann, Franklin & Marshall College; Lauren Beal, Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; Sam Bressi, Lancaster County Community Foundation; Richard Heisey, CNH Industrial America; Bob Krasne, Steinman Communications; Willonda McCloud, Bright Side Opportunities Center; Michael Molla, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design; Damaris Rau, School District of Lancaster; Lisa Riggs, Economic Development Company of Lancaster County; Pedro Rivera, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; Mike Shirk, The High Companies; Brian Troop, Ephrata Area School District; Heather Valudes, Lancaster Chamber; Shane Zimmerman, The Steinman Foundation; Jon Zuo, Advanced Cooling Technologies; and Sandy Strunk, executive director emeritus.