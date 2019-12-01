When I think of what America means to me, I am overwhelmed because so many great things come to mind.
As an American, I have the freedom to express myself, my beliefs, my religion, and to be who I am without the worry of consequence.
As an American, I have the privilege of living in a democracy where my voice and vote can be heard and make a difference.
As an American, I never have to worry about persecution because I may not agree with the government or those in authority.
As an American, I appreciate the sacrifices of those who came before me and those today who are fighting to ensure my safety and that of my fellow Americans.
As an American I value, appreciate and respect the diverse cultures and races around me.
As an American, I am surrounded by a bounty of natural resources, opportunities, beautiful landscapes and a sense of belonging that brings me great pride.
Has it always been this way? No, unfortunately, it has come at the price of sacrifice. My hope for America, my home, is that progress does not come at the expense of freedom, opportunity, acceptance or tolerance but with the recognition of lessons learned from our past. A past that has made America a role model for all other countries in the world.
Aidan Stehman is in the 11th grade at Lancaster Catholic High School.