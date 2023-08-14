Dear Dr. Scribblerzoo:

I was recently reading through a book on the Landis Brothers who started Landis Valley Museum. A picture shows a man holding a small animal at the “Lancaster Zoo.'' What can you tell us about the Lancaster Zoo?

Linda Retallack

Manheim Township

Dear Linda:

The Lancaster Zoo operated in the city's Reservoir Park from 1923 to 1932. The city's Water Department took charge of the reservoir but was out of its depth with zoo operations. The financial downturn during the Great Depression finished off the project.

Zoo stories are numerous. Newspapers of the time are full of them. Cynthia Roth, a diligent local researcher, wrote about the zoo in a piece on Reservoir Park that appeared in The Journal of Lancaster County's Historical Society in 2010.

Here's a feature that has not been emphasized: Catastrophes At The Zoo. You may wish to send the children from the room while you read these gruesome accounts.

The zoo contained fish, turtles, frogs, rabbits squirrels, foxes, black snakes, opossums and other relatively benign creatures, as well as alligators, monkeys, a baboon and bears. (The fellow in the Landis book is holding one of the zoo's monkeys. It may be “Bobo,'' the zoo's most popular monkey.)

The alligators and bears made the most trouble. And a buck deer went wild.

The alligators ate all the goldfish.

The bears, known as “Mr. and Mrs. Bear'' did not get along. Two days after they were caged in the park, Mr. Bear slashed the throat of Mrs. Bear, killing her. The Lancaster Intelligencer Journal claimed Mrs. Bear was at fault: she had been aggravating Mr. Bear all along.

A couple of years later, Charles McNutt, a police officer who patrolled Reservoir Park, entered the bear cage. Mr. Bear stood on his hind legs and took a swing at the officer, narrowly missing his face. McNutt reportedly responded by punching Mr. Bear in the nose.

In the spring of 1929, a buck deer who had been born in the wild attempted to kill its freshly born progeny, presumably while Mama Deer watched. Zoo keepers shot the bad dad. “Frequently the call of the wild in its blood caused the animal to become restless and stubborn,'' explained the Lancaster New Era.

Despite all of the pleasure the zoo provided, especially for children, the city ended the sporadic mayhem at the facility on the last day of December 1932.

Just over four decades later, in the spring of 1973, the petting zoo opened at the city's Long's Park. What originally was known as the “Mother Goose Farm'' continues to house goats, lambs and other relatively harmless “farm'' animals.

No alligators. No bears. No deadly deer. No devouring and slashing and shooting.

OK, now you can call the kids back into the room.

Dear Dr. Scribblerpost:

Do you know anything about Ellsworth Post Office in Upper Leacock Township? Maps show no one living there in 1895 but an Ellsworth is listed as living there in 1899.

Sam Stoltzfus

Gordonville

Dear Sam:

The late John W.W. Loose briefly mentioned the town of Ellsworth in the Journal of the Lancaster County Historical Society in 2004.

“It had a post office in 1892,'' Loose wrote, adding, “Known at one time as Goodstown.”

Old newspapers note that fires destroyed the barn of J.D. Bair “near Ellsworth post office” in 1898 and John Ellsworth's store “at Ellsworth Post office about two and one-half miles south of New Holland” in 1905.

That's all, Sam.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.