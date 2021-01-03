Big letters and bold type get your attention. The headline on the front page of the Dec. 23 LNP | LancasterOnline — “A dark winter” — looks and sounds ominous.

The Scottish saying “From ghoulies and ghosties and long-leggedy beasties and things that go bump in the night, Good Lord deliver us!” comes to mind. Will this dark winter do us in?

The human race has made its way through many dark winters. Of recent vintage, the Great Depression and World War II are salient examples. These were difficult, scary times. Many people did not make it through, and the sorrows of death hung heavily over the land. As they do now. Many still alive struggle with illness, food deprivation or loss of housing. An attenuated future is on the minds of many.

But the human race endures. We have a tremendous ability to adapt, and perhaps our greatest adaptive strategy is cooperation. Working together, sharing, we accomplish much. “Me first” might have immediate survival value, but in the long run the group suffers. The most effective human groups balance self-care and the care of others. It’s a bit like saying you stand more firmly on two legs than one.

A pandemic challenges the “caring for others” part. Human contact is important for well-being. But now, humans gathering together, even in very small groups, can be an invitation to disaster. The best way to treat COVID-19 is to avoid it, which means finding ways to connect that are psychologically close but physically distant.

Letters used to be the way. “Mail call” was close to a sacred right in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Letters, especially with pictures enclosed, became important, somewhat tangible, connections.

The electronic revolution has diminished the importance of mail but has not eliminated it. A physical object, such as a letter, that has been held by someone you want to touch has the power to evoke a psychological connection. The person feels closer whenever you hold the letter; your mind remembers the physical contact.

After my father died, I came across a file of letters. They were from service members. During World War II, he was pastor of a moderate-size church and wrote to every service member in the congregation on a regular basis. The file contained their responses. Their deep appreciation was palpable. Connection matters.

A physical object like a letter or picture has continuing tactile value. Touching something that someone you care about touched has considerable power.

Whatever contact you may want, COVID-19 guidelines matter. Throwing caution to the winds can seem all too easy as the dark winter both darkens and lengthens, but masks, social distancing and hand-washing remain essential, even with the vaccine. Easing up courts disaster.

A dark winter can have a major impact on the way we think. We regret the loss of freedom, the limitations we experience, the losses we accumulate. It is too much to bear and can lead to depression, family conflicts or the abuse of alcohol or drugs. This is not a road we want to travel.

The sayings collected in the Book of Proverbs go back a long way, perhaps to the 10th century B.C. or even further. One of particular relevance is Proverbs 4:23, which can be rendered, “Be careful how you think. Your life is determined by your thoughts.” Today, we might call it cognitive behavioral therapy, a way of saying that how you think influences how you live. In other words, do you think in ways that help you live effectively; do your thoughts facilitate effective action?

Many prisoners use the motto “You do the time. Don’t let the time do you.” As with many mottoes, it’s easier said than done, but the point is clear: Make your thinking effective.

If you focus on how awful and unfair your situation is, you become agitated and depressed. If your focus becomes “How can I live more effectively in these circumstances?” you’ll most likely feel — and live — better. The choice is simple. Doing it is much more demanding, but it works.

How did the late Sen. John McCain get through almost six years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam? One day at a time, one moment at a time, one thought at a time about what he could do and why he was doing it. Not that it was easy.

John Henry Newman, later Cardinal Newman and eventually St. John Newman, was going through a tumultuous time in his life. During a boat trip he took to get away and think, the ship was becalmed. It was during that time Newman wrote a poem that became a hymn, “Lead, Kindly Light”:

Lead, kindly light, amid th’ encircling gloom,

Lead Thou me on;

The night is dark, and I am far from home,

Lead Thou me on;

Keep Thou my feet; I do not ask to see

The distant scene;

One step enough for me.

We are impatient, perhaps more so than previous generations. We want quick action, instant devices, quick results. Yet, there are times when patience is necessary. And that is hard for us.

This is the general season of candlelight, the season of Hanukkah and Christmas. The glow of candles can lighten only a small area, yet the glow on a dark night can be seen for quite a distance. Sometimes. In this dark winter, we can see only to take the next step. Can that be enough? If it can, we shall get where we need to go. It will take time, but we’ll be safe.

Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.