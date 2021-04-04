“Students should never take the blame for their mistakes or failures. They should only get credit for their successes because failures are always someone else’s fault.”

Some think that those statements are true. Others disagree. Who is correct?

The recent criminal conspiracy case that included actress Lori Loughlin and her husband’s attempt to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California is an example of trying to hand someone something on a silver platter.

This phrase means someone was handed something that they did not deserve or work for. Loughlin and her husband paid money, disguised as a donation, in attempt to gain college admission for their daughters, instead of having them apply and attempt to gain admission on their own merits.

Does having integrity, showing initiative or building a good reputation matter as a student? Students should embrace responsibility for their own educations.

Students should take control over their own education because it teaches integrity. Having integrity, or staying true to one’s word, is an example of taking responsibility.

When people refuse to take responsibility for their own actions, it can be described as having a sense of entitlement. In other words, they think that they deserve something that they have not worked for.

This does not show integrity because students might blame their failures on educators or parents and not be honest about their own mistakes.

Colossians 3:23 states, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as unto the Lord, not unto men.”

Working hard demonstrates integrity. Integrity is a key part of self-government because integrity is about choosing to do the right thing. This can help to build a deeper trust with others.

Booker T. Washington wrote this in “Up from Slavery,” his 1901 autobiography: “Few things help an individual more than to place responsibility upon him and to let him know you trust him.”

Showing integrity can help students embrace responsibility for their own education.

Students should embrace responsibility for their own education because it demonstrates initiative. Initiative is a leadership skill.

In an article for Psychology Today, Richard Joelson, a social work psychotherapist, identified the ability to accept success or failure as “locus of control.”

This idea is also affiliated with one being responsible by accepting one's successes graciously or handling failures well.

One example of a student who demonstrated initiative is Ruby Bridges, who was born in 1954.

When she was 6 years old, she started going to a segregated school. She was an African American whose family chose for her to go to an all-white school because the education there was better.

She endured threats and racism at school and, for the first year, was often escorted around by marshals for her own safety. She was not allowed to have classes with other students and was only allowed to be taught by one teacher.

Bridges was offered multiple chances to leave. She declined. She thought that all children should be able to go to school together. Even after being bullied, Bridges kept going to the school, and many people were inspired by her.

Bridges took initiative leading to change. Partially because of what she did, segregation in schools in the South came to an end.

Students should embrace responsibility over their own education because it demonstrates initiative that might lead to change.

When students take responsibility over their own education, it improves their reputation. Proverbs 22:1 states, “A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.”

A good locus of control can lead to success. This would mean that one is accepting successes humbly and failures graciously. When accepting failures graciously, one might find one's mistakes and trace it back to what went wrong.

Many college admissions are not only based on one’s grade-point average and test scores, but on courses taken, personal statements or essays, extracurricular activities and interviews. If one has a good reputation in any or all fields, many colleges take note of that.

Skills, talents, experiences and personal traits are also noted and evaluated, but character and reputation can increase an applicant’s chances of being accepted.

The same is true for employers looking through applications for reputable workers. Reputation matters.

When young people take responsibility over their own learning, it can teach integrity, demonstrate initiative and improve one's reputation. Lori Loughlin and her husband suffered consequences for their actions. It would be far better to be like Ruby Bridges, who persisted in her learning despite the challenges she faced. Students should take charge over their own education.

Aubrey Yon is in seventh grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.