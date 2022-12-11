Imagine coming home after a very rough day at work or school. You walk in the door, and you get a text from a friend asking if you’re OK. Deep down, you feel happy that they’re checking in. You respond and tell them what’s wrong, and they give you some words of advice and comfort. It makes you feel better, and your mood lightens.

That is the feeling of happiness after receiving kindness.

But what about giving kindness in return? What would you do or say if your friend or family member was having a rough day or a rough week? Would you encourage them? Give them a hug? Or would you send them a text with reassuring words, telling them that everything is OK?

Kindness is something that people appreciate in our society. You may receive a gift from a friend, significant other or a family member. It could be for your birthday, Christmas or just something small to show that they care.

However, the gift of kindness doesn’t have to be an object.

Kindness isn’t something you must buy with money. Kindness is something you show to let others know that you’re there, you’re thinking of them and that you care.

People, perhaps unknowingly, give these gifts year-round. Kindness is a gift that you can’t see, but you can feel. I love knowing that my friends and family are there when I need them the most. I’m happy, in turn, when they know that I’m also there for them.

Giving kindness makes us all feel good. It bolsters our mood and self-esteem.

Whether it’s encouraging words or a hug, kindness can make someone feel happy and appreciated. When I was upset, one of my friends gave me a hug and I felt better right after. Another time, I had done terribly on an assignment and I wasn’t feeling like myself. A friend had once encouraged me to keep going and try my hardest the next time around. With those words of encouragement, I pushed myself to try a bit harder. I did better.

We should realize that kindness is one of the main keys in life. Give others encouragement to do their best. It’s always nice and easy to receive kindness, but what about giving it in return — to show your appreciation and care to others? What is a world without kindness?

You don’t need to do much, but when someone is having a rough time, a simple high-five or “good job” could be enough to make their day a bit better. A hug could give someone the motivation to pass on that kindness to someone else who is having a bad day.

Kindness is not something you can see, but it is something you can pass on. One little hug could make a big difference in someone’s day.

Paige Ranck is in the 10th grade at Warwick High School.