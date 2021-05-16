Children’s sports have become too intense. While some argue that sports create an outlet for children’s stress and helps to keep them physically healthy, these benefits are outweighed by overuse injuries, overtraining, burnout and negative psychological effects.

An overuse injury can be defined as damage to a bone, tendon or muscle, caused by repetitive stress that has not been given time to heal. Overuse injuries and their risks are more serious to a young athlete, as the bones of a child cannot handle stress.

Furthermore, leading researchers found that overuse injuries can lead to serious medical conditions such as spondylolysis — a stress fracture of the child’s spine — or even apophysitis, a growth plate stress fracture. Of all the injuries seen in pediatric sports medicine, 50% are related to overuse.

Overtraining is when a child, either physically or mentally, is required to do too much. Children are pressured to train longer to develop traits like power and speed, and often not as much emphasis is placed on the technique of a sport. Although speed and power are good qualities to have, stressing those traits to a child at the cost of safe techniques can lead to injuries. Additionally, overtraining can lead to growth and maturation abnormalities.

Burnout is a series of physiological, psychological or hormonal changes that decrease a child’s sports performance. The effects of burnout include personality changes, decreased task execution, elevated resting heart rate and chronic muscle or joint pain. Moreover, a child athlete may exhibit lack of enthusiasm about competition or practice, difficulty completing normally constant routines and fatigue.

Ultimately, the psychological impacts of youth sports are potentially detrimental to entire families. A study conducted by Dr. Travis E. Dorsch, a professor and founding director of the Families in Sport Lab at Utah State University, revealed high levels of burnout and stress among young athletes and their families.

The stress caused the children to lash out at parents in anger, guilt or frustration, and the entire family exhibited complete mental and physical exhaustion, the study found.

Parents should be aware of the risks of youth sports, and they should look for signs of burnout, overtraining, injuries and declining mental health. Participation in sports can be healthy for children, but only if done in moderation.

Paige Fairchild is in the ninth grade at Manheim Township High School.