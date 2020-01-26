Of all that can be said about the impeachment process to this point, the most commonly heard refrain is that it’s all “political.”
To describe something as “political,” or to label it “politics,” is typically to denigrate it. Think of what is implied when we say people are engaged in “office politics.” What we mean is that they are vying for power; that they are less concerned with what’s best for the organization and more concerned about their own interests.
It should surprise no one that American politics is, well, political. But a subtle understanding of the meaning of “political” reveals as much good as bad in the term. Indeed, while one of the ways the impeachment process is political is lamentable but inevitable, the other is perfectly beneficial and even admirable.
Party politics at play
The first, and most obvious, way in which impeachment is political is that partisan politics plays a central role. Partisanship is inescapable in representative democracy because the government is controlled by officials elected on party platforms.
Though we may desire a nonpartisan political system, there is no modern, mass democracy without political parties. That’s because they serve indispensable purposes. Among other benefits, parties act as a link between citizens and the government and they simplify the choices voters are asked to make.
With a House of Representatives controlled by Democrats and a Senate and presidency run by Republicans, partisan conflict is inevitable. In what has become obligatory reading, Alexander Hamilton noted in Federalist No. 65 that impeachment “will seldom fail to agitate the passions of the whole community, and to divide it into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused.”
Furthermore, he warned, we run the risk that “the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”
To acknowledge that there is partisanship on both sides, however, is not to claim that both sides are partisan to the same degree. Compare the behavior of party leadership in the House and Senate in this impeachment process.
For months, if not years, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resisted pressure for impeachment from at first a small contingent in her caucus and then a growing chorus when the Mueller report was issued. It was not until the whistleblower’s complaint over the Ukraine situation was lodged that the speaker allowed impeachment proceedings to begin.
Contrast that with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s approach. From the outset, he vowed, “Everything I do during this I’m coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”
The Senate is the site of the impeachment trial because, in Hamilton’s words, there is no other “tribunal sufficiently dignified, or sufficiently independent.” McConnell, however, announced, “I’m going to take my cues from the president’s lawyers.”
Hamilton’s praise of the Senate was based on a very different institutional arrangement established by the original Constitution. Initially, senators were not directly elected by the people and were instead selected by state legislatures. This was the basis for Hamilton’s claim that the Senate could provide “the necessary impartiality between an individual accused (the president), and the representatives of the people, his accusers (the House).” Given that the Senate is now an elected body, we can no longer assume such impartiality.
Protecting the public good
Partisanship, however, isn’t the only way in which impeachment is political. Once again, we turn to Hamilton.
Yes, impeachment would stir partisan passions. But the process was vital as a form of protection of the public good. This, not partisanship, is what Hamilton referred to as the political nature of impeachment.
Actions worthy of impeachment, according to Hamilton, are “those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust. They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated POLITICAL (Hamilton’s emphasis), as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself.”
That which is political, in other words, is that which is of public concern. If it affects us all, it’s political; if it harms or, for that matter, helps our society, it’s political. In this sense, all citizens are called upon to be political. As politics is the way we collectively decide how we are to be governed, we all are expected to participate.
During the impeachment trial, participation means paying attention to the evidence, deciding what standard we should apply to it, and coming to judgment, to the best of our ability, without relying solely on partisan talking points. It means discussing impeachment with friends, family and colleagues, as difficult as that may be, and doing so with as open a mind as possible.
Don’t expect politics to be easy; conflict is part of its essential nature. Nevertheless, it is the only mechanism we have, short of violence, for settling disputes.
So how ought we engage the politics of impeachment? By asking ourselves, first, what standard should be applied to presidential behavior. The facts in this case are not in dispute. President Donald Trump applied pressure on a foreign leader to investigate a political rival. If such an investigation were necessary, it should have been the task of the U.S. Department of Justice. Inviting a foreign power to get involved, even in the most tangential way, is dangerous business.
If that were to become standard practice, what would it mean for future elections? If President Trump’s actions don’t justify impeachment — and perhaps they don’t — where would we draw the line? How much involvement of foreign governments in our elections can we tolerate? We can’t have one standard for our own party and another standard for the other party.
These are questions of vital public concern. As such, they are manifestly political. That should not be an excuse to turn away from the impeachment proceedings. Instead, it’s an invitation to get involved by watching closely, grappling with evidence both for and against the president, and deciding for ourselves what we want American democracy to be.
Stephen K. Medvic, Ph.D., is a professor of government at Franklin & Marshall College.