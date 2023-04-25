We’d be the first to say that bringing back to life the glossy, meticulously carved animals of a 1920s-era carousel has its ups and downs.

Years of conscientious efforts by dozens of volunteers and donors have yet to resurrect the first-class carousel that was the centerpiece of the now defunct Rocky Springs Amusement Park, just south of Lancaster city.

But other communities have shown it can be done.

After more than two decades of restoration efforts, over 50,000 people a year now ride the antique carousel at Glen Echo Park in Maryland.

Meanwhile, the 30-plus animals of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel returned to action last summer after surviving 65 years in storage.

Those successes excite us, and we hope they inspire you.

The mission of the nonprofit Rocky Springs Carousel Association is simply a labor of love.

We are dedicated to finding a Lancaster County home for the Stoner Carousel and its four dozen, brightly painted wooden animals — they include horses, ostriches, a giraffe, a rooster and others — plus the original 1901 band organ and the elaborate painted panels of the merry-go-round that once graced Rocky Springs.

Lancaster County is a showcase of historic preservation. A restored carousel filled with joyful riders is that and more. It would be living history.

But to get the job done, we need help.

We’ve issued a prospectus inviting developers, municipalities and property owners to consider whether our rare carousel would be a fit for a one-of-a-kind public recreation project they’ve been considering.

Further, we’re looking for partners interested in restoring and operating the carousel.

And we need philanthropic support and fundraising assistance. Restoration of the carousel and building a carousel pavilion may cost $3 million to $7 million.

We’re open to discussing any and all ideas. We ask that responses to our request for expressions of interest be submitted by May 15.

We invite the public to attend our board meetings at Lancaster Arts Hotel, 300 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster. Please go to our website to see our meeting schedule, as well as our financial reports, tax returns and answers to frequently asked questions. The minutes of board meetings are available at our office.

We could use help building stands to exhibit more of our carousel animals. We have work for marketers and graphic designers. The elaborately painted, carved and mirrored inner and outer rings of our carousel have a beautiful patina, but restoration will preserve them for years to come. Local volunteers can help, under supervision of experts. Email us at email@rockyspringscarousel.org to volunteer.

As we’ve learned, revitalizing an elaborate work of folk art so that it can be ridden by a new generation takes patience and dedication. Other communities have shown that the effort pays off. We can do it, too.

For the benefit of everyone who wants to preserve Lancaster County’s heritage for future generations, let’s get this done.

Michael “Mick” Kauffman is the president of the Rocky Springs Carousel Association and Andy Olenik is the association’s fundraising chair.