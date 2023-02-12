February is Black History Month, a designation made by every U.S. president since 1976. The first, President Gerald Ford, called upon the country to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every endeavor throughout our history.”

As governors, legislatures, school boards and parents challenge the teaching of true Black history, elevating Black achievements and contributions becomes that much more important.

Black history is American history, and the Crispus Attucks Community Center in Lancaster roots itself in this rich history, while looking toward the future when Black voices are amplified every day in every space.

Joshua Hunter, director of Crispus Attucks Community Center:

The Crispus Attucks Community Center has been a safe space for people of color for nearly a century. And this space is not just important, it’s necessary. It’s necessary because — now more than ever — there is a need for open, candid storytelling. Through storytelling, we answer questions, we convey history and we learn lifelong lessons. Knowing the past opens the door to the future, and storytelling puts into perspective the strides we have made, alongside the work that remains.

At times, I feel like this country wants us to forget its mistakes, disappointments and embarrassments. Black History Month allows us to pause and focus on truth, while celebrating Black culture. It gives us space to acknowledge strong, trailblazing leaders and share an honest narrative beyond slavery and brokenness.

As a Black man, it is my duty to share my voice and lived experience. As a father, it is my duty to educate my daughters on the past and present, while encouraging them to dream, use their voices and ask questions to deepen their understanding. And as a community leader, it is my duty to create environments in which members of the Black community have a voice at the table, not just a seat, while lifting up youth and investing in our shared tomorrow.

It is not enough to be seen if we are not heard, valued and respected. I must show up in a way that honors the struggle, sacrifices, endurance and inventions of my ancestors, while building upon their legacies. I must share the undiluted stories of the African American experience, past and present, and increase the visibility of Black lives, achievements and culture.

I hope you will join me at our remaining Black History Month events, which include:

— Soul Food Thursday lunches at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 and 23, Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster, free.

— Step Show and Dance Battle, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25, McCaskey East High School, 1051 Lehigh Ave., $15.

— Black History Month Quiz Bowl, 1 p.m. Feb. 26, E.R. Martin School, 2000 Wabank Road, free.

Vanessa Philbert, CEO of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County:

“History is not the past but a map of the past, drawn from a particular point of view, to be useful to the modern traveler.” — Henry Glassie.

The human experience is often shaped by the stories we are told informally or formally. In our families we transfer these stories as generational heirlooms to honor the past and illuminate hope for the future. History also sets the tone for what we accept as the conditions of our lives. So, how does the articulation of history impact the broader community — does it help to activate curiosity, empathy and investment? Are we willing to use history as a map for the future traveler or just as a reference point of the past, with no acknowledgment of the impact the past has on the conditions of the world today?

As we think about our collective contribution to supporting thriving communities, we must start with an informed approach before we can effectively create change. The most meaningful strides of repair begin with:

— Honest reckoning of history.

— Curiosity related to those impacted.

— Vision for the future.

Thriving families are the cornerstone of thriving communities and addressing issues of inequity is how we begin to reinvest what is needed to nurture communities. We are robbed of the vibrancy of the American dream when we are not willing to engage in the real work of repair.

In my work, I’m not just responsible for ensuring that services are available for those currently in need, I’m responsible for understanding the historical impact of systems and policies on our neighbors. And I’m called to build bridges of repair and to chart a new path that leads to prosperity for all.

This work starts right here, with us in our very communities, and I invite you to:

— Be a learner — read, listen and explore to better understand.

— Review the Lancaster County Racial Equity Profile issued by YWCA Lancaster (bit.ly/CountyEquityProfile).

— Embrace a data piece from that report and see how it impacts your world.

— Think about how you can contribute to the collective well-being of our community.

— Connect with an organization/group that helps to advance equity.

In his book “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery across America,” Clint Smith wrote: “Just because something is difficult to accept doesn’t mean you should refuse to accept it. Just because someone tells you a story doesn’t make that story true. ... At some point it is no longer a question of whether we can learn this history but whether we have the collective will to reckon with it.”

I encourage you to use Black History Month as a time to learn, share stories and join with others to advance the collective will of reckoning with our shared history.