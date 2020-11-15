It’s easy for those of us who have grown up in Lancaster County to take our first-rate agricultural community for granted.

From roadside stands and local farms to family-owned supermarkets and nationally recognized FFA programs, we have so much to be proud of and grateful for in this county.

Unfortunately, pride and gratitude do not pay the bills. We must do more to financially support local agriculture. It matters where we shop and how we spend our money.

It matters, for instance, whether we shop at our local, family-owned grocery store, such as Yoder’s Market in New Holland, or at a large chain supermarket.

It matters whether we buy locally produced Kreider’s chocolate milk or TruMoo chocolate milk.

These choices may seem small, but they make a difference to the lives of those producing these products.

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture, citing the National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Census of Agriculture, reports that family farms account for almost 96% of the more than 2.2 million farms in the United States. By purchasing products from our local agriculturists, we put money back into their farms and support the families who own them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that family farms employ some 3 million people nationwide. When we buy from our local agriculturists, we’re helping those 3 million people put food on the table for their families.

Supporting local agriculture also reduces food mileage, meaning food does not travel as far over roads and highways; the less distance our food travels, the smaller our environmental footprint.

Similarly, supporting local agriculture keeps farms running and keeps invaluable land out of the hands of developers. A recent post from the University of Vermont said it best: “When you buy locally grown food, you’re doing something proactive to preserve our working landscape.” When we protect farmland, we also protect the wildlife in our communities.

Agriculture is the foundation of everything around us and it’s part of the fabric of this country and this county. We must value the farmers and agriculturists in our communities who sustain us and who provide for us.

So the next time you find yourself stuck in traffic that’s snarled behind a slow tractor — or the next time you find yourself choking on the smell of manure from the farm down the road — I’d encourage you to pause and consider the essential work farmers are doing.

We must support local agriculture and those who work in it, because local agriculture continually supports us.

Abigail O'Neill is in grade 12 at Garden Spot High School and serves as president of Grasslands FFA.