I experienced something truly devastating last Sunday.

It was the first day of my synagogue’s youth education program for the year. Our sixth and seventh grade class will be studying Israel and Palestine. They will be looking at certain grassroots peacemaking organizations and trying to identify a way toward peace.

As soon as the teacher introduced the subject, the students immediately said that it couldn’t be done. Sixth and seventh graders are already jaded, cynical and pessimistic. They see no hope.

I recalled the messianic vision of Isaiah (Chapter 11): “The wolf shall dwell with the lamb, the leopard lie down with the kid; the calf, the beast of prey, and the fatling together, with a young person to herd them.” If the young people have given up hope, where are we? What hope is there for the world?

I then reached out to a few of our 17- to 22-year-olds in the congregation, young people I know to be politically aware and socially active. I asked them if their generation had a protest song, an anthem or a rallying cry to energize a movement. They sent me some songs, most of which I didn’t know, and I listened and studied the lyrics. I got a message of anger, but not a message of hope. There was no call to action. Our young people today live with despair.

Music tells a story of how we have experienced life in different generations. For centuries, no matter the hardship, Jews spoke about faith in the coming of the Messiah. Legend has it that even on the trains to the death camps of Europe, Jews sang of that hope in words that were already centuries old (search for “Yonina-Ani Maamin” on YouTube).

In my own youth, sharing in the zeitgeist, young Jews sang songs like “Ani v’Atah” (which also can be found on YouTube). We sang to each other, “You and I will change the world. It won’t be easy, but we’ll change the world.”

Years passed, and kids were singing “Od Yavo Shalom Aleinu,” peace will still come. Maybe they wouldn’t be the ones to change the world, but they still believed that peace would come.

Now our kids, even as young as 11 and 12, live without such hope. It seems like in previous eras it was the kids with the energy, the passion, the hope and the idealism. It was the adults who told them they were being naïve and childish and needed to grow up and see the world for what it is. Go back to Isaiah. If the young people aren’t going to lead us to a messianic age, who will?

I have never been one to growl about “these kids today.” We’re the ones who raised these kids! If they are cynical, it’s because of the world we created. It’s because we robbed them of hope. Now it’s up to us to provide the cure. I want us to tell our youth about John Lewis being only 25 years old when he was beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. I want them to know about the 19-year-old man who stood in front of a column of tanks in Tiananmen Square in 1989. I want them to put posters of Malala (one name is enough!), Greta Thunberg and Amanda Gorman up in their rooms. They don’t even have to embrace the same causes; they just need to find that drive and that vision, and we need to feed it to them.

In the long campaign to get Pharaoh to free the slaves, in the midst of the 10 plagues when Pharaoh seemed poised to let us go free, Moses said to him, “We will all go, young and old.” The commentators point out that putting the young before the old was counter to so much of what the Torah teaches about respect for our elders. Shouldn’t Moses have mentioned them first? The Rabbis answered their own question: “Children are orphaned when they have no parents. A people is orphaned when it has no children.” We need our children. We need to return their dreams to them. We need their hope.

To my Jewish readers, I wish you Moadim L’simchah, a season of joy during this festival of Sukkot. We all look forward to going back to the beginning of the Torah for new light and renewed creation this coming week at Simchat Torah.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.