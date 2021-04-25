In the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” the character Tevye tells God, “Send us the cure. We’ve got the sickness already.”

I feel like Tevye when I hear the news of another violent confrontation between a police officer and an African American male.

How do we constructively address the divisions between law enforcement and communities of color? I suggest that we need to better understand each other and refrain from reflexive judgments of those who are different from us.

We all have our lenses through which we see such encounters. Our life experiences and relationships frame how we see such events. Life experiences also frame how police and African Americans see these encounters.

As a prosecuting attorney during the late 1980s, I rode along with patrol officers at night, when most arrests occur, and occasionally participated in training to better understand the situations that police officers encountered and their perspectives of those encounters.

The training I remember most vividly was a video simulation. The video simulation required us to make split-second decisions about whether to use force. Failure to respond appropriately could result in either being shot or injured in the simulation. Responding too aggressively could result in the wrongful use of force and perhaps death of the subject in the simulation. There was stress in this training/testing experience, but probably far less than in a real-life situation.

My post-prosecution career exposed me to a much more diverse work and social environment. My supervisors, colleagues, staff and friends have included many African Americans over the years. Their life experiences — including their relationships with law enforcement — are dramatically different from mine.

My personal study of American history has revealed how slavery, racism and discrimination have influenced economic and social well-being and access to justice.

My wife, a psychologist and educator, has taught me about the importance of recognizing the emotion occurring in human interactions. An “amygdala (hormonal) hijack” is almost always destructive to human interactions and relationships between individuals and groups.

The amygdala, two small organs of the brain, controls the fight-or-flight response and triggers emotions like fear, anxiety, aggression and anger.

These emotions play a part in many police-citizen encounters, even when race is not involved.

Biology, society and environment all condition us to respond to people in terms of appearance. The fight-or-flight reaction is more likely to be triggered by those whose appearance may cause fear due to stereotypes that we may have.

This is implicit bias, a type of bias of which we are not consciously aware, and it affects us all. Implicit bias may involve race or other factors. Each of us has blind spots and areas of ignorance.

Research reveals that implicit bias plays a significant role in the interactions between police officers and African Americans. The research indicates that this implicit bias goes both ways.

The criminal trial of now-convicted murderer Derek Chauvin and several recent incidents — including the traffic stop of U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario by Windsor, Virginia, police officers; the shooting of Daunte Wright by suburban Minneapolis police Officer Kim Potter; and the killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago — all occurred in the context of encounters in which it appears that highly charged emotions played a role in the outcome.

It is reasonable and fair to ask whether the officers’ perception of threat and emotions in each of these encounters were influenced because of the subject’s race.

Police officers owe the public, including suspects, a duty of care. While we may not expect them to be as emotionless as Officer Joe Friday of the classic TV show “Dragnet,” the public has a right to expect police to not treat subjects — whether in traffic stops or more serious situations — differently because of their race. And to not use excessive force.

Most police officers deserve our gratitude and respect. Many of them — like Officer Eric Talley who lost his life while responding to a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado — put their lives on the line every day. We all grieved in 2016 when Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush paid tribute to five fallen Dallas police officers executed by a Black veteran, who was angry, officials said, over police shootings of Black men.

The fact that police officers deserve our respect and gratitude does not mean that they should not be held accountable when their misconduct or negligence harms the citizens they are charged to protect.

Reasonableness is one standard by which our legal system makes judgments and holds public officials, including police officers, accountable.

Prosecutors do not enjoy bringing criminal charges against law enforcement officers. However, prosecutors are responsible for making the initial call on the reasonableness of an officer’s actions when death or serious injury results or when there is evidence or a complaint of excessive force.

Ultimately, lawyers, judges and juries determine whether the use of force in specific circumstances is reasonable. Hopefully, the rule of law ultimately prevails to do justice in pending cases where police officers are charged with criminal violations. Conviction, however, still tends to be relatively rare — and the evidence often needs to be overwhelming, as in Chauvin’s case.

Acknowledging and understanding implicit bias and emotional triggers are essential for creating policies that foster trust between police and communities of color and practices that ensure better recruiting and training of law enforcement officers.

Black lives matter. Blue lives matter. These two assertions are not inconsistent. I wish that they did not divide us along partisan lines.

If we really want the cure for which Tevye prayed, we must make the effort to better understand ourselves and those different from us.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.