Gun violence in America has impacts beyond the lives of its victims. Trauma caused by these terrorist attacks produces a cesspool of paranoia that only seems to be growing.
Nearly 50% of Americans fear being the victim of a mass shooting, according to a Gallup poll conducted earlier this year. This is reasonable considering that 395 mass shootings have already transpired in 2019, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Unfortunately, this pattern of mass shootings has become a norm, a cultural symbol of the United States. As more shootings occur without any sort of reform, our society will become more numb and desensitized to such malicious crimes.
Even just the threat of a mass shooting can be damaging.
In Louisiana, Utah, New York, Michigan and Ohio, among other states, active shooting reports have been reported to first responders, only for teams to uncover no actual threat. Not only are such false alarms expensive because of deployment and equipment costs, but each incident has a psychologically detrimental effect on those first responders who mentally prepare for life-or-death situations.
Sadly, during these circumstances in which individuals assume their lives are being threatened, massive panic overtakes rationality. For instance, in New York City’s Times Square, 22 people were injured in August 2019 in a stampede after the noise of a backfiring motorcycle was mistaken as the noise of a gun. That same month, a sign in a Utah mall fell and mallgoers presumed a mass shooting was about to take place. The entire mall was evacuated before police uncovered no active threat.
The gun violence epidemic in the United States impacts us all indirectly — consider the side effect of paranoia, as exhibited in those examples — and directly in the communities that experience the horrors firsthand.
More than 2,000 mass shootings have occurred since the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. The massacre there should have been enough incentive for change. If the death of 20 elementary school children did not spark attempts to combat this gun crisis, it is extremely unlikely anything else will.
As morbid as it sounds, the only way for political figures to see the necessity behind reform is if they experience the loss of their own loved ones during a mass shooting. Lawmakers need to stand by their people, those lost and living, and strive to find solutions instead of what or who is at fault.
It starts with not only acknowledging the third-rail issue of gun regulation, but actively writing legislation in an attempt to find a solution.
Guns are not the problem; the problem lies with the people wielding them. In a perfect world, firearms would be reserved solely for the military. However, considering the mindset of this country, that option is not currently feasible.
Instead, background checks to purchase a firearm should be as intense and as strict as immigration checks are, and that progress starts with abolishing private sales. After all, if we assume that every outsider wanting to enter this country is a potential terrorist, we also need to assume that every person interested in purchasing a gun plans to commit mass murder.
Grace Jenkins is in 10th grade at Manheim Township High School.