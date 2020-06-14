Over the years our country has faced a major problem: racism.

Children are taught to hate or to treat someone differently because of the color of their skin. This has caused injustice, which has had unjust effects on people of color and has led to them being treated horribly. No one is born hating another person because of their skin color; it is taught.

Innocent lives are taken away too often because of hateful racism. Every day, people of color live in fear of being killed just for living their day-to-day lives. No one in this world deserves to live in fear. In February, a black man named Ahmaud Arbery was killed by two white men while he was outside jogging. In late May, the world saw a video of George Floyd being killed by a police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. These are just two of many stories of innocent black people who have been murdered.

The system has failed people of color through unjust acts and punishments; we need to stand up and unite as a country and put an end to this. We need to see each other’s souls; we need to see one another as people. How many innocent African Americans have to die in order for this world to realize that we are all human beings?

We need a kinder world than this. Many people will argue that racism was solved years ago and that we don’t need to do anything about it today. People who think like that are a part of the problem — it has not been solved at all. If it had, innocent people wouldn’t be getting killed because of the color of their skin.

I will never understand why people are still racist today, but if we come together as one, fight for justice — and for African Americans’ rights and lives — we will make change happen.

Claribeth Rivera is a graduate of Solanco High School.