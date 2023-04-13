On April 4, Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn sentenced Jessica Lopez to a minimum of 13 months incarceration for her participation in the demonstrations that occurred on Sept. 14, 2020, after a Lancaster city police officer shot and killed Ricardo Muñoz. This sentence ensured she’d spend that time in a state prison far from her family and community. Before doing so, Spahn admonished her that taking to the streets was not the appropriate way to engage in conversations about racial and social justice.

Yet he failed to mention the right way.

So I ask: What is the right way?

In the spring of 2020, I was a public defender when the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked worldwide demonstrations. Like millions of Americans and thousands of Lancaster County residents, I joined the protests. Through this movement, I learned things not taught in law school. The events of that summer ultimately influenced me to resign from my position, ending a seven-year career.

That summer, Americans stood up to oppose state violence against Black people. I came to see this violence as inseparable from our criminal justice system. By “violence,” I mean not only the brutality that defined the last moments of Floyd’s life and the lives of too many others, but also the “violence” of being forcibly separated and imprisoned — like those who were arrested and jailed on egregious bails on Sept. 14, 2020.

The million-dollar bails put Lancaster on the map. With national media coverage and calls from the lieutenant governor, Lancaster’s judiciary swung into action.

Three days later, with defense attorneys by their sides, those with million-dollar bails had their bails lowered. Some had their bails modified to unsecured, meaning no dollar amount would keep them imprisoned, pending a court date.

These emergency bail review hearings, however, were anomalies, and not everyone arrested during the protest had them. Jessica Lopez’s bail wasn’t reviewed. Her bail was “only” $250,000. Like many of my public defender clients — the invisible people who cycle through our jail — she remained incarcerated until her bail was modified to unsecured at her preliminary hearing a week later.

Our criminal system has a social justice problem.

Compare Lopez’s treatment with the treatment of John Burkhart. In March 2022, Burkhart, the former head of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, was charged with stealing about $200,000 from public coffers. Before anything was filed against him, he was given the courtesy of notice that charges were imminent. An arrest warrant was never issued, nor was he ever in handcuffs or denied his liberty in any way.

He was afforded the luxury of time to find an attorney and schedule a date to appear for arraignment. The same magisterial district judge who set the million-dollar bails in 2020 gave Burkhart an unsecured bail. This is what it looks like to be treated as innocent until proven guilty.

Our criminal system also has a racial justice problem. A Black person who is arrested in Lancaster is more likely than a white person to have cash bail imposed, and studies show that the average bail is set about $10,000 higher for Black people than white people.

While we know surprisingly little about who we incarcerate and why, we recently received previously unknown insight into our Lancaster County Prison population thanks to the “needs assessment” by CGL, the vertically integrated prison-building company contracted by the county. Based on population data from two days in September 2022, we know that nearly a quarter of the people in our jail are classified as Black, a gross overrepresentation in comparison to the county’s demographics.

These are issues we need to discuss, but I have yet to find the “appropriate” place to do so.

Since leaving the public defender’s office, I helped start the Lancaster Bail Fund. For two years, I’ve been advocating for change alongside others. But everywhere we go, doors are closed. The only publicly accessible forum where officials with ties to our criminal justice system are present is the monthly prison board meeting, but we’ve been told that those meetings are not the appropriate place.

Lancaster County has a Criminal Justice Advisory Board that meets regularly to take systemic and policy-level perspectives on local criminal justice issues. Yet it has decided not to make those meetings open to the public, and we were denied access when we asked to attend.

We’ve also requested independent meetings with local officials, with varying degrees of success.

To put it bluntly, there is no place to have these conversations because there is no political will to engage in them — not even as we’re on the verge of spending an unprecedented amount of county money on building a bigger jail.

Without political will, our only option is to take to the streets and exercise our right to protest.

Michelle Batt is a former public defender and president of Lancaster Bail Fund.