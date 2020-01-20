As we start a new decade, it might be a good time to think about our Earth and where we are going with it.
Climate change, the politics of addressing greenhouse gases and our own personal choices have been impacting the environment for years, as nations continue to grow — with corresponding increases in pollution, population sprawl and waste.
As we enter 2020, all the dire predictions of the past seem to be that much closer. Global warming is upon us, and science and society continue to be at odds over what to do about the problem.
Most Americans believe in climate change and accept it as a scientific fact. One main argument typically revolves around whether the change has been induced by human technology, or whether it’s just the natural occurrence in the ebb and flow of epochs.
Let’s just assume that, either way, climate change will, in fact, bring consequences that our modern society is not yet prepared to deal with. Cities along our coasts and waterways, the great forests across our nation and the great swaths of farmland and prairie are all subject to significant impact as a result of this global warming.
What about politics? Why is it that we struggle to legislate reasonable laws that protect our environment and society? Things as simple as plastic straw bans in several states have turned into intense political battles between liberal Green Party factions and conservative personal freedom advocates.
But such a ban should not be a partisan drama. According to the Royal Society, by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans, with straws accounting for less than 1% of the 8 million tons of plastic that are thrown into the oceans annually. If we’re fighting over just this 1%, we have a long way to go.
Our children will inherit a world much different from our own. Mammals such as orangutans in Borneo, tigers in southeast Asia and gray whales along our nation’s West Coast may be extinct by the time our kids are adults.
According to National Geographic Magazine, there are fewer than 1,500 tigers in their wild habitats, but about 5,000 in zoos and roadside attractions across the United States. The 2018 Living Planet Index sponsored by the World Wildlife Federation reported that 60% of the world’s mammals, birds, fish and reptiles have disappeared since 1970. So much for smart growth.
The bottom line: What are we willing to do about it? Is it too late to change? Or perhaps not?
A plastic spoon gets 10 minutes of use at a family picnic and 1,000 years or more in a landfill. An airplane ride from Philadelphia to Boston generates far more carbon dioxide per passenger than the same trip in the family car.
Many of us appreciate that in our modern lifestyle, such choices are difficult to make. We must drive to work and the grocery store. We need to fly on planes to reach our vacation destinations. We need plastic bottles of water to stay hydrated.
But maybe we can try just a little bit harder to think about the creation God has given us and how we must care for it. As birds and honeybees disappear, ice sheets melt and extreme weather events rage, think about the future our children will live in.
Perhaps we can use a paper straw instead of plastic, drink from a water fountain to quench our thirst or find a friend to carpool with. Perhaps we can even consider supporting our politicians who work to implement laws that reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, encourage recycling and support technologies that are environmentally friendly.
Nothing is inexpensive in these decisions, but solutions do exist to reduce the impacts on our environment. We simply need political will, a sense of urgency, a little bit of will power, and the ability to pass on the next plastic straw offered.
U.S. Army National Guard Brig. Gen. David E. Wood is a Manheim Township resident and director of the Pennsylvania National Guard Joint Staff. This column reflects his personal views, not the official views of the U.S. government or Army National Guard.