I believe that banning books is morally wrong and shouldn’t happen. Why is it happening in our region and across much of the United States? School boards all over the country are setting up committees to review books that have been complained about by parents. The idea that these committees even have to exist is nonsensical.

“Book banning is the most widespread form of censorship in the United States, with children’s literature being the primary target,” wrote Susan Webb, an adjunct librarian at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, in 2009.

While bans mainly target children’s literature, there is a growing idea that they can be used to erase all books that contain any information or opinions that some people do not like.

I believe that some of these school board committees are completely partisan. There is a bias toward getting rid of knowledge and denying readers the chance to learn about and understand new things. They seemingly fear ideas that are about anyone but themselves. The topics targeted the most include LGBTQ issues, books that are purported to include critical race theory, the history of slavery in the U.S. and the history of the Holocaust.

These are not easy topics. However, we should teach the truth of history as it was. Removing all of these books creates an impression that these topics do not need to be taught and are not important. This is as far away from the truth as possible. These topics are important to learn, so we can think differently in the future and inspire young people to understand that everything is not perfect and that bad things have happened.

If students are struggling with these topics or need help understanding themselves, they can seek help from books, helping them know they are not alone in dealing with these problems. Removing these books eliminates the chance that we can help them.

These school boards and their committees are not protecting children. They are blocking young people from forming opinions, thinking critically and finding the compassion and empathy that would better prepare them for the real world.

John Moll is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.