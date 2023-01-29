International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was Friday, commemorates the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, the site where 1.1 million Jews and other marginalized people were murdered.

In all, six million Jews were systematically murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

While the Nazis were defeated in World War II, the same antisemitism and hatred that allowed the Holocaust to happen is still very much present in today’s world, and it is up to all decent people to stand together and continue pushing back the tides of extremism we see rising around us.

Hate and extremism are the forces behind so many acts of violence and terror many communities are experiencing today. In the past year alone, we have seen far too many reminders that hate and extremism are at record levels.

— Last January, an extremist held four innocent people at gunpoint at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

— In May, an extremist walked into a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood and killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York.

— In November, a suspected extremist targeted an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and took the lives of five people.

These horrific attacks on all segments of society are built on a foundation of hate and extremism. This dangerous foundation gives rise and support to conspiracy theories that dehumanize and imperil Jews and other Americans.

The Anti-Defamation League tracked a record number of antisemitic incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault in 2021. A recently released ADL report provides us with a comprehensive look at antisemitic attitudes in America in 2022 — and the findings are disturbing.

This survey found that 20% of Americans believe six or more antisemitic tropes — tropes that, as the report explains, “reference common anti-Jewish conspiracies theories that previous research has shown lead to hostility and violence.”

The survey also found that 85% of Americans think at least one antisemitic trope is somewhat true. Alarmingly, more than 1 in 3 Americans found the statement “Jews do not share my values” to be true.

This report makes it clear that antisemitism is on the rise. And when antisemitism is on the rise, so too is hate toward other groups. The white supremacist gunman in the Buffalo supermarket shooting posted a lengthy screed online that perpetuated the conspiracy theory that Jews are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants of color.

Despite the rise in hate and extremism, there is hope. People of all backgrounds are beginning to recognize the sources of hate and are beginning to unite. Everyone has an opportunity and the ability to join in this effort.

— Get involved in your local community. While elections for federal and state level politicians can make a huge impact on our daily lives, local elections are equally, if not more, important. From whether your child’s school will teach accurate lessons about history, to whether your vote will be counted correctly, local elected officials can make decisions that are of more consequence to our present and future. Find local community groups; get involved at school board and local council meetings; and talk to your neighbors to humanize those with opposing views.

— Find local civil rights organizations working to combat hate and extremism to become more involved and engaged in the efforts to secure justice and fair treatment for all.

— Lastly, determine how you can contribute to society in a meaningful and impactful way that creates opportunities and progress for communities.

There are more allies than enemies in this battle, but evil triumphs when good people do nothing, so we must continue to work together if we are to win this struggle and create a better and safer community for all.

Andrew Goretsky is the regional director for Anti-Defamation League Philadelphia.