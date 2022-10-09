Oct. 3 marked the 39th anniversary of the day I began my career with the City of Lancaster Bureau of Fire. Oct. 2 marked the 16th anniversary of the Nickel Mines school shooting, in which a 32-year-old milk truck driver shot 10 girls — killing five — at an Amish schoolhouse before turning the gun on himself. As the headline in this newspaper read at the time, “Death of innocents.”

One day was the happiest day of my life; the other day marked one of the saddest. It is a stark reminder that we all need to reflect. We talk today about stress in our professions and the world. We are experiencing shootings, civil unrest, a faltering economy and a mental health crisis that is growing faster than assistance can be provided.

Since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began here, we have had so much on our plates as first responders and citizens that dates like Oct. 2, 2006, can get lost in the plethora of ongoing events and we easily can be distracted from what is essential. But nothing should ever allow us to forget how the world changed for Lancaster County and specifically Bart Township on that day. That day changed the lives of citizens and responders alike, and nothing should allow us to push this date to the rear of our minds and memories.

Ten families and their community had their lives changed forever. Volunteer responders from the local fire company and emergency services agency would never be the same after their pagers activated. Some may have even left the volunteer service community after that tragic day. Citizens who had always lived side by side in their peaceful hamlet with their Amish neighbors saw their community on the international news, forever changing the character of that community. Other volunteer and paid firefighters and emergency services personnel were part of something they will never forget, something that will always flash back into their memories at the worst of times, and certainly every October. Our professions do not allow us to forget those events.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police will never get the picture of that horrific scene out of their memories. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force’s incident management team, on which I still serve, was on its first deployment, and I can recall the fear and blank expressions of many of our friends and fellow professionals from that day and that week. I still can see the blood-stained shirts of the officers who carried those little girls to medical assistance and then had the difficult job of investigating the incident, not knowing the fate of those young lives. All of our lives were changed that day, and yet it wasn’t a one-time tragic event — it was but one of the thousands of tragic events that affect our response community and our citizens every day.

On Oct. 1, I attended a fundraiser for a small community’s Lion’s Club upstate. I sat with friends and listened to a local artist sing for several hours. He was amazingly good and sang hit songs from many decades. He was just a small-town guy standing in front of a few hundred people on a Saturday night. Young kids were running around laughing and playing tag. Some were throwing a ball back and forth, and others were playing with a dog. A tear rolled down my face as I thought about the innocence lost 16 years ago and how five young girls were taken from us, never to play again, never to grow up, and never to have children of their own. And then I thought, when will it ever end, the senseless violence? Just like we cannot forget Sept. 11, 2001, we cannot forget Oct. 2, 2006.

According to ems.gov, firefighters and law enforcement officers “are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty; and EMS clinicians are more likely to take their life than members of the general public. Public safety telecommunicators are at risk as well; studies have found that nearly one-quarter experience depression and as many as 24% have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

A public health crisis is occurring, and the minute we forget how challenging life is for all of us, but especially for our first responders, we have failed as a society.

Duane Hagelgans is a professor at Millersville University, teaching within the Center for Disaster Research and Education. He retired as a chief officer with the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire in 2011. He also serves as the emergency management coordinator for Manor Township and Millersville Borough.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.