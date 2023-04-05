There is a saying — in fact, there is a bumper sticker on my car at this very moment — that states, “Be careful who you hate, it may be someone you love.”

I think it’s an important truth to consider; it’s one that pushed many of us who were raised in white evangelical churches away from the church and fueled our deconstruction of all we were taught.

And it’s something those still in those institutions need to grapple with. If a church or political group or school or any organization is telling you that a group of people is bad and wrong — when they are causing no harm, when they are simply trying to exist, when they face far more danger and persecution in this world than you ever have or ever will — then it is your responsibility to push back and ask why.

Why care so deeply about whether or not a particular person can play a sport? Or use a certain bathroom? Or dress a certain way?

Why withhold gender-affirming care and threaten the parents who allow their children to access it, when we know that it is literal suicide prevention?

Why be on the side that not only doesn’t care if kids die but is actively pursuing the means to that end?

If you are an evangelical or a Republican and you don’t want kids like my own child to die, then you had better be the loudest voice in opposition to the hateful garbage your leaders are spouting. Because it sounds to me like you just might belong to a hate group. And if I don’t see you doing everything you can to dismantle it or distance yourself from it, then I am going to have to assume that you belong there.

Last year on International Transgender Day of Visibility (which is observed on March 31), I shared “protect trans youth” with a little blue/pink/white flag on social media.

But this year I shared a darling, slightly-rabid-looking opossum mama wrapped around her blue/pink/white baby because I feel her.

As states enthusiastically strip rights from people who are very much like my own teenager, I feel it is imperative to kindly remind you to be careful of who you hate, because it might be someone you love.

And it is definitely someone I love.

#protectqueerkids

#protecttransyouth

#transdayofvisibility

Stephanie Clayton-Kulfan lives in Ephrata.

GET HELP This column mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.) Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631. If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.