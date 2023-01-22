My dream is similar to Martin Luther King Jr.’s. I want everyone to be together and have peace and kindness. Everyone should be treated equally, no matter their skin color or beliefs. The Civil War and civil rights movement were both important for equality, but the work didn’t stop there. We all need to stand together and have peace.

Martin Luther King Jr. cared about others, not just himself. He stood up for all of us. We all need to follow his dream after what he did for us. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’’ Martin Luther King Jr. is saying that if people are being treated unfairly anywhere, then there are some changes to make. It is our job to make those changes. We are all human and no one should get treated differently because of who they are.

Layla Ruhle is a fifth grade student at Brecknock Elementary School in the Eastern Lancaster County School District.