The horrific killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has caused a global public outcry regarding the manner in which African Americans are treated by those who are sworn to protect all people in their communities.

Sadly, Floyd was merely one of the most recent among far too many African Americans who have died at the hands of the police. The person who recorded it is a hero — if not for the videotape of this crime, we would probably never know what had truly transpired. A picture is worth a thousand words, and that video’s worth is priceless.

Have A Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System advocates for the end of racial injustice, in the belief that Black Lives Matter. While all lives matter, the realization is that the systemic disparity against Blacks in America has occurred for over 400 years, since the European colonization of North America. The focus on this racial disparity in all institutions of American life is the first step in ending the injustice that occurs as a result.

Endless examples exist of African Americans being profiled as criminals by law enforcement and even by ordinary citizens. Sadly, some of them never got their day in court, as they died as the result of vigilantes or police officers who — because of fear, lack of adequate training and bias — used deadly force, citing imminent threats from their suspects.

Tragically, in this day and age, African American parents still need to have “the talk” with their children, explaining that they are more likely to die at the hands of the police because of the color of their skin.

Have A Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System believes in social justice in eradicating any form of discrimination. Everyone in society should be treated equally — in housing, education, employment and the criminal justice system. Police officers are sworn to protect and serve all. The form of chokehold that was used on Floyd is inhumane, and we oppose its use.

In watching the massive protests by citizens across this country and the world following Floyd’s death, we sadly have also witnessed some police responses that have gone beyond necessary control, including rubber bullets and tear gas. In fact, tear gas has been banned in warfare by the Geneva Protocol of 1925. Rubber bullets can cause permanent disability and even death.

We are concerned about the increasing militarization of police. Have A Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System opposes vehemently these methods of crowd control as cruel and unnecessary suppression of speech. Peaceful protests are protected in the First Amendment, and the right to assemble should not be curtailed.

We believe most police officers are good public servants and would like to join with diverse community organizations in conversations across Lancaster County on law enforcement policies and procedures regarding arrests. We would like to know what use of force policies are in place to restrain a suspect, as well as procedures guiding peaceful protests.

We believe good communication between the community and law enforcement agencies is integral to understanding and reaching social justice. We also believe citizen oversight boards are invaluable in ensuring a positive relationship with the police and in providing another crucial step in accountability.

A controversial subject — defunding police forces — has arisen across the country. Have A Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System believes constructive conversations are needed about reexamining police budgets and reallocating monies to effective community service organizations that may help alleviate some forms of crime. We want to be part of a broader movement supporting the efforts of African American organizations such as the Lancaster NAACP and Crispus Attucks Community Center in local dialogue with clergy, law enforcement and government officials in Lancaster County. We must have a meaningful conversation on the critical issue of social justice and, more particularly, the criminal justice system.

Racism and its resulting injustice in the fabric of our society have been allowed to exist for far too long and need to be confronted head-on — so we can finally, truly have justice for all.

Jean Bickmire is president of Have A Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System, a Lancaster prison reform group.

