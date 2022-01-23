The carelessness of Generation Z might be the downfall of museums, as digital technology has proven that it can take over the world. But while there are positives and negatives to this digital age we’re in, we must not let it take over the foundation of preserving history: museums.

Archaeology, art, living history, military history, natural history, science — you name it. The fields of study are endless, and so are the benefits of keeping museums open.

High school students like myself remember going to museums for field trips in elementary school, but most of us couldn’t understand the value at the time. Educating children on the importance of museums might make them more inclined to be interested in school subjects such as history.

First, most people aren’t aware of the work that occurs behind the scenes of museums; this includes academic research.

“There’s always rediscovery in our collections,” Jill Krieg-Accrocco, a curator with the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton, Ohio, said in an article on the website Exhibit Concepts.

Museums not only preserve history, but they conduct research to broaden the knowledge of the field. Research is a fundamental core of museum activities.

Museums also benefit the economy.

“The museum industry contributes around $50 billion to the United States economy each year, and there are more than 725,000 jobs associated with these institutions,” Art Sentry states on its website.

In addition, museums have proven that they can work with technology, not against it.

A 2021 article by Rebecca Carlsson on the website MuseumNext described a handheld device at a museum: “When the device is pointed at certain sculptures, artifacts or paintings, more information about them is made available.”

Another technology that benefits museums is X-rays, which allow visitors to see the interior of a mummy.

With all these advances, museums are now cool enough for Generation Z.

As Carlsson sums up, “Not only can our museums bring history to life, but they can also shine a light on both our present and our future — a light which can be hard to find elsewhere.”

Natalia Patila is in the 11th grade at Conestoga Valley High School