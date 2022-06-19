If we are to truly make America great, it’s time to bring back some of the ideas we learned in kindergarten: honesty, sharing and respect for our neighbor.

These are ideas for which we were graded either satisfactory or unsatisfactory in the category “Plays Well With Others.” As a retired teacher, I would have to grade our present society as unsatisfactory in this category.

In the era before the internet, we were told to reply to name-calling with the phrase “Sticks and stones will break my bones, but names will never hurt me.” Unfortunately, with social media’s help, untruths, the smearing of political candidates and conspiracy theories are repeated and spread widely.

Advertisers, lobbyists, corporations and politicians have learned that repeating something often enough — true or not — convinces people that it is so. Name-calling hurts us all. We are poor consumers of information.

As a society, it seems we are more likely to spend time researching a product we wish to purchase than we do investigating the information we are bombarded with in the news, on campaign ads and on Twitter, Facebook or TikTok.

It’s tempting to believe that there is a quick fix for the problems of our day, without contemplating the long-term ramifications of the so-called solutions that are promoted.

The issues facing us as a nation and as a global community are many and mind-boggling. It’s tempting to think that one charismatic leader can save us from having to think about these traumatic issues. It’s tempting to believe that fixing a problem for one segment of our society will fix it for everyone. Many Americans just want someone to tell them what to do.

We must recognize that we, as consumers of the media, have been manipulated. We must understand the danger in the “Us vs. Them” playbook. This strategy has divided us and weakened us as a country.

Many young people are disillusioned with government and don’t register to vote. We have become experts at labeling and judging one another, and then avoiding anyone who doesn’t seem to be just like us.

If we want to truly make America great, we must take responsibility for changing this dominant game plan ourselves.

Start by having a real conversation with someone different from yourself. Give more attention to the art of listening. Learn to share your story without being on the defensive. Only then can we begin to understand that we are not each other’s enemy.

We are being used as weapons against each other to tear our country apart. Let’s care enough about our country’s future to do our part to stop being afraid of one another. Bringing our country together has to start with us.

Legislation alone cannot miraculously change things for the better overnight. Building up a wall of fear of one another will not solve our environmental crisis, increasing economic disparity, trauma around our racial divide or widely differing public educational resources.

The so-called Greatest Generation earned that accolade because they joined together and everyone in the country contributed to the war effort.

We must recognize that the battlefield of our time is being fought with words and ideas via our technology. Some of those ideas are not even coming from our own country, but from those outsiders who benefit from a disenchanted United States.

We will learn to trust and care for our increasingly diverse spectrum of neighbors only if we take the risk of getting to know each other.

What if we all discovered that no matter how different we have been told we are, we value most of the same things: love of family; safety and security; opportunities for personal and financial growth; love of the arts and sport; and enough leisure time for personal creativity and hobbies?

It’s time to stop living completely in the virtual world, get on the real playground and learn to play well with others. Then, together, we can face the issues of our time and regain integrity, honesty and respect — for ourselves, our neighbors and our country.

Cheryl Parsons lives in Carlisle, Cumberland County.