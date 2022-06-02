Lancaster city is facing an affordable housing crisis. Home prices and rents in all sectors of the city have risen faster than wages can keep up. The market already has priced some long-term residents out of the city, and low- to moderate-income earners — the teachers, artists, restaurant staff, warehouse workers and others who make our city vibrant — might soon follow.

Nowhere is this more true than in Chestnut Hill, in the city’s Northwest. What has happened to the city over the past three or four years already played out there over the past decade or more.

It is because we’ve seen these trends firsthand that we are so excited about plans to convert the former UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster hospital and surrounding properties — which have sat empty and nearly abandoned for two years — into the most ambitious mixed-income community in the city’s history. The project includes 120 affordable apartments, earmarked for city residents who are most likely to be squeezed out of enjoying the city we love.

However, a small group of Chestnut Hill neighbors have pushed back against the plan for 213 College Ave., the portion of the project that creates 64 affordable apartments, citing concerns about its size and its impact on traffic, parking and quality of life.

Six of those neighbors have taken the extraordinary step of suing the Lancaster-based affordable housing builder HDC MidAtlantic and Lancaster city over the city’s zoning board variances given to the project.

We understand that change is difficult, but this fierce opposition is an all-too-familiar pattern when affordable housing projects come to neighborhoods. Everyone is a fan of “affordable housing,” but their ideal place for it seems to be “anywhere else.”

We believe that LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Tom Lisi was right to contextualize this pushback in terms of historical local resistance to housing projects in his April 25 article titled “ ‘Monstrosity.’ ” Throughout the last 70 years, the placement of low- to moderate-income housing has created angry resistance unlike almost any other issue.

In the early 1960s, after urban renewal had destroyed more than a thousand buildings (including hundreds of private homes) throughout Lancaster city, whole neighborhoods rebelled at the idea of allowing new housing for those displaced. Political careers were made on the promise of keeping “those projects” out of city neighborhoods, and we can still see and feel the results of the concentration of poverty and de facto economic and racial segregation that followed those neighborhoods’ pushback.

But we don’t have to look back that far to see examples of Chestnut Hill residents allowing fear of lowered property values and “the wrong element” threatening to upend an otherwise good project.

When nonprofit Milagro House attempted to purchase a notorious fraternity house — one that had been a consistent nuisance to the neighborhood and that had been cited repeatedly for unsafe conditions before sitting empty for five years due to fire — it was met with similar outrage and even a lawsuit.

Despite warnings that Milagro House would create a “doom and gloom environment” in a “nice neighborhood,” it has proven to be a wonderful neighbor, with a beautiful property that does amazing work for women in our community. Many neighbors who once opposed it now serve on its board, donate to its work and recognize the value of what Milagro House has brought to the table.

Residents of the Chestnut Hill neighborhood (roughly Wards 5 and 9) consistently vote in large numbers for progressive candidates who make affordable housing a central plank in their platforms.

While voting is crucially important, we cannot solve the affordable housing crisis with votes alone. We must put our values into practice and embrace the idea that the right place for affordable housing is wherever we can build it, especially when that space is otherwise abandoned or underutilized.

We do not want to be seen as saying the project is perfect, or that there aren’t legitimate concerns from the neighbors closest to the development site. Parking, traffic and aesthetics are all important issues that should be resolved.

But at the end of the day, the volume of housing must not be compromised. The need is too great.

Many progressive cities like Lancaster have balked when it comes to supporting the types of projects that make a dent in the affordability crisis. New York Times columnist Ezra Klein has highlighted the ways liberal bastions like Berkeley, California, have become the worst offenders in terms of using every means necessary to prevent affordable housing projects from getting off the ground. We cannot let that happen here.

We, the undersigned, believe Chestnut Hill has a responsibility to be part of the solution. We believe affordable housing ultimately benefits everyone in a community, and the type of mixed-income community on and near the old hospital is the exact direction we ought to be moving.

Chestnut (West): John and Mara Creswell McGrann, Jackie and Brian Mullin, Mollie Swartz.

College Avenue: Amy and Patrick Spellman, Carrie Carranza, Barb Witmer, Lauren and Aaron Howard, Nick Martin.

West Frederick: Joanna Underhill.

West James: Crystal Mills, Anita Pilkington-Plumb.

West King: Erica Millner.

West Lemon: Kate Lynagh, Megan and Chris Flinchbaugh, Kyle Paradise, Molly Swisher.

Marion: Robert Murray, April Hartman.

North Mary: Rachel Helwig, Matt Eberhart, Laura Sabatini, Jessica Comp-Lewis, Stephanie McNulty, Ramon Escudero.

North Mulberry: Matt Johnson, Jill Good.

West Orange: Calvin Woodard, Faith Halverson, Kara Siegrist, Brooke Bowers, Jordan Rast, Skyler Gibbons.

Pine: Megan Gallagher, Claire and Nick Reiner.

Virginia Avenue: Barb Stengel.

West Walnut: Becca Rast, Jonathan Smucker, Amelia Cordova-Polys, Joshua Polys, Diane Topakian.

West End Avenue: Libby and John Modern; Nick Hopkins; Jesse and Liz Fluck; John Holden; Justin and Ashley Ulis; Amy Ruffo; Rachel Luehm.

Chestnut Hill Residents for Affordable Housing is a loosely affiliated group of neighbors dedicated to making Lancaster’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood a welcoming place for all who live here and those who wish to live here.