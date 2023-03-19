The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released updated statistics on teenage mental health, violence and risky behaviors, as measured by the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System. More than 17,000 teens were surveyed.

The data is updated and trends noted every three years.

While the data does show some improvements in risky behaviors such as alcohol use, vaping and multiple sexual partners, the data about the mental health of American teens continues to be alarming and requires immediate action.

But it was this statistic that caught my attention the most: 18% of girls in high school said they experienced sexual violence in the last year. And 14% reported being forced to have sex when they did not want to. While the most alarming data focuses on girls, it is important that we include boys in the discussion as they can be victims and play a key role in prevention.

We pediatricians are pretty comfortable talking about difficult, emotionally charged topics, but this one sometimes is hard even for us. How do we talk to our kids about sexual violence, and what advice do we give them to help prevent them from becoming a victim? And how do we support the teens who have experienced these traumas in the best way?

I think the first step is to move this topic into the spotlight, and regardless of comfort level, start talking about it — as with most prevention in medicine, the earlier and younger the better.

Beginning at age 3 a child understands good touch and bad touch. Empower children with words for their private parts and remind them who is allowed to look at them and touch them. Teach them about personal space, appropriate touch and understanding no. Most sexual offenses are committed by someone the victim knows, so talk to your child about saying no and about inappropriate “secrets.” Allow your child to dictate touching — never force your child to hug or kiss someone. There are some good children’s books out there that help with this topic, including “With My Permission: A Child’s Guide to Understanding Consent” by Danielle Dowie.

Schools should have robust, mindful, age-appropriate sex education that teaches the meaning of consent. Most schools start this in fifth grade, but experts agree that it should begin earlier.

Take this from me as a mom and a pediatrician: Information taught by trusted adults has been shown to decrease risky sexual behaviors. Remember most kids have access to the internet at a very young age, so we want them getting accurate, age-appropriate information focused on safety and understanding — and not forming opinions based on YouTube and TikTok searches.

As kids get older, parents and health care providers should make the time and space to talk to teens about sexual assault directly. Ideas for ways to start this conversation with your child:

— Talk about a topic or occurrence that is getting media attention. Use a movie, TV show, etc., to get dialogue going.

— Define, discuss and demand consent. The earlier your kids learn to talk about consent, the more comfortable they will be asking for it and considering whether to give it. Teach them the language of boundary-setting.

— Talk about your own experiences.

— Reassure them that you will always believe them and that your support and love are unconditional.

— Encourage them to be an advocate for their friends and to say something if they know of wrongdoing.

— Share with your child that you do not have all the answers and that you struggle, too, with this topic but that you always want to be open to discuss it.

While it may feel awkward, remember that kids who have open access to facts and support are less likely to experience trauma and engage in risky behaviors.

It is also important that your child sees their health care provider as someone they can trust and who can dispense needed information, advocacy and care. Respect your provider’s efforts to give your child the space and privacy to express concerns. If your provider requests that you leave the room, don’t be insulted — be happy that there is another adult in your child’s life who is looking out for them.

Many colleges and universities offer bystander training such as the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs’ evidence-based “Green Dot Training” in which students and faculty learn strategies for sexual assault prevention. The goal of these programs is to give young adults the tools they need to stand up against things like power-based violence, stalking and sexual assault. Training programs like these are now available at the high school level and initial research supports that they have great impact in reducing sexual violence.

Sexual violence against and among young people is on the rise. There is evidence to suggest that talking about this issue not only supports victims but serves as a preventive tactic. We owe it to our kids to overcome any discomfort we have and have honest conversations with them. If you do not know where to start just hand them this column and say, “I am here for whatever you need.”

We cannot wish away the trauma being experienced by teens in the United States, but we can begin with dialogue that can lead to the prevention of sexual violence and healing of trauma.

Dr. Pia Fenimore, of Lancaster Pediatric Associates and vice chair of pediatrics for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, writes the “Ask a Pediatrician” column for LNP | LancasterOnline.

GET HELP

24-hour sexual assault hotline: 717-392-7273

Report suspected child abuse to ChildLine: 800-932-0313.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org , 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help