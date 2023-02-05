In 2021, YWCA Lancaster took the lead on producing an equity profile of Lancaster County, a wonderfully diverse place that offers many opportunities for social, educational and spiritual interactions among people and families.

Designing and implementing an equity profile of the county was an important way to look at our community in a different light. Due to the diligence of the YWCA Lancaster staff, the Lancaster County Racial Equity Profile is now completed and will allow the community, businesses, government agencies and nonprofit organizations to better assess, understand and address the needs of our neighbors.

The notion of “equal opportunity” suggests that everyone starts from the same place, but we know that isn’t true. We can see those differences for ourselves when we travel throughout our county. “Equity,” on the other hand, encourages us to address the starting places, and then make sure everyone has the chance to thrive.

An equity profile allows us to understand the strengths in our community and identify the challenges that exist as well.

The equity profile of Lancaster County is a snapshot — a baseline from which we can work together to strengthen foundations for our children, grow our economy and work together on housing, financial, medical and other inequities identified in the profile. With this knowledge, we can work together on inequities to address the needs of our community.

Some key findings of profile

— Young people are leading the county’s racial demographic shift.

— Income inequality in Lancaster County has been increasing over the last few decades.

— People of color receive lower median hourly wages at every education level compared with their white counterparts. White workers get $3 to $4 more per hour on average than workers of color with similar educational levels.

— Without racial gaps in income, the county’s economy could have been $1.9 billion larger in 2019.

— In 2019, the child poverty rates for Latino and Black children were 34% and 33%, respectively, which was more than double the county average and three times the rate for white children.

— About 35% of Lancaster County students are people of color, but only 4% of their teachers are people of color.

— Life expectancy is highest among Asian or Pacific Islander and white residents in the county. Black residents have the shortest life expectancy at 75 years, compared to 80 years for white residents.

— Cash bail for Black defendants tends to be set at much higher amounts in the county than bail for white defendants; judges are also more likely to impose cash bail for Black defendants than for white defendants.

Some of these findings may be unsettling, but the equity profile should not be used as a political volleyball. Instead, it should be used by our government officials, businesses and nonprofit leaders, as well as by the community itself, as an intentional and proactive guide to alleviating needs in our community based on the facts it reveals.

Making necessary changes

We need to consider the “system” that caused the discrepancies and continues to produce poor outcomes. As we look at the equity profile with the notion of intentionally and proactively addressing some of the historical complexities of our community, some takeaways are obvious but others may not be as easy to identify and understand.

The report shows a combination of inequities in education, socioeconomics, health outcomes and housing. Therefore, reviewing the outcomes of the report gives one pause to:

— Consider why we continue to allow such large discrepancies.

— Continue making progress on some of the issues that the report identifies.

— Acknowledge the importance of working together as a community to help alleviate these discrepancies.

— Take this opportunity to do this work intentionally for the betterment of our community, not for political or monetary gains, but so we all can benefit from a more equitable society.

The data points in the report may make you think of personal stories that you, like I, have heard from Lancaster County residents: never having a teacher who looks like you; hearing that there are no good job opportunities for certain populations; seeing no one in positions of power addressing or understanding your neighborhood or socioeconomic issues.

We have the talent and the good hearts and minds to make the necessary changes. Let’s work on this together!

Our county is a community abundant in diverse voices, people, talents and opportunities. We need to focus on equity in order to build a healthier and vibrant county.

The equity profile shows us very clearly the historical effects of political and social decisions that have caused inequitable opportunities and outcomes in Lancaster County. We can use the data in the profile to address inequities in our public education system; housing access, availability and costs (including the historical racial and cultural bias behind redlining, the withholding of home loans from people who reside in certain neighborhoods); health disparities, especially in our city and rural demographics; and food inequities.

The inequities highlighted are found all across Lancaster County and therefore our responses need to impact the whole, not just one community. We need to ensure that all voices and views are considered as we intentionally address the positive aspects as well as the challenges that the Lancaster County Racial Equity Profile shows us so clearly.

Lancaster County residents: We are in this together.

Gretchel L. Hathaway, Ph.D., is vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Franklin & Marshall College. She is also a member of the YWCA Lancaster board.