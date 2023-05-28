American folk singer Pete Seeger wondered in song, “When will they ever learn?” Philosopher Robert Zimmerman (better known as Bob Dylan) asked “How many times?” and could only conclude that the answer is “Blowin’ in the Wind.” I share their puzzlement. How many more mass shootings will there be in our country before we demand change?

Have you noticed how the language has changed? When we heard about Columbine and Sandy Hook and locally, Nickel Mines, we were shocked. Now a story about a mass shooting is introduced with the words, “the latest mass shooting.” When a shooting happened in a school, we used to say, “Of course now they’ll do something.” But we continue to get only thoughts and prayers, as if we bear no responsibility. Twentieth-century scholar and activist Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel taught us that “Some are guilty. All are responsible.”

What can we learn from Jewish tradition?

In Leviticus 19:16, we find a very odd message: “Do not stand on the blood of your neighbor.” A more common translation reads, “Do not stand idly by while your neighbor bleeds.” Deuteronomy 30:19 says, “I have put before you life and death, blessing and curse. Choose life — if you and your offspring would live.” Two thousand years ago, the Jewish sage Hillel taught, “If not now, when?”

Our children (and so many others) are bleeding, yet we continue to choose death. The “fierce urgency of now,” as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. put it, is greater than ever.

I can hear the naysayers now, so let’s put it all out there. We know these tropes all too well. They are nothing but distractions and excuses for inaction. No, I don’t want to take your hunting rifle. I am not interested in debating the Second Amendment. Yes, the bad guys will always have guns — let’s do everything we can to make it harder for them. And then there’s, “You say ‘choose life’ but you’re pro-choice.” My tradition is far more nuanced in its discussion of abortion. These are simply two different conversations.

Jewish tradition teaches about the principle of pikuach nefesh, stressing the importance of doing everything within our power to save lives.

A number of years ago, members of my congregation met with some state elected officials to discuss this issue. State Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, was sympathetic. State Rep. Steven Mentzer, R-Manheim Township, told us about the report cards issued by the National Rifle Association and how valuable an “A” rating is in getting elected. Mentzer cautioned us that if we valued other things he was doing, we shouldn’t push on this as he would receive a bad report card.

I remember in particular a meeting with then-state Sen. Mike Brubaker, a Republican, in his office. He took out a copy of the state constitution and read to us from Article 1, Section 21: “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned,” and then dismissed us.

Now we still use language like “the latest mass shooting.”

And let’s not forget the shootings that aren’t mass shootings. A 6-year-old in Newport News, Virginia, brought a gun to school and shot his teacher. A 15-month-old infant in Lancaster city was shot by a 3-year-old; police said two toy guns and a real handgun were found near the infant’s body.

Then there were the wrong-address shootings, examined in a New York Times article headlined “In a Nation Armed to the Teeth, These Tiny Missteps Led to Tragedy.”

“The maintenance man in North Carolina had just arrived to fix damage from a leak,” the article began. “The teenager in Georgia was only looking for his girlfriend’s apartment. The cheerleader in Texas simply wanted to find her car in a dark parking lot after practice. Each of them accidentally went to the wrong address or opened the wrong door — and each was shot.”

We have read the following definition for insanity, widely attributed to Albert Einstein: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

Let’s begin with addressing just six basic areas:

— Requiring background checks.

— Restricting ghost guns, untraceable firearms bought online in kits and assembled by the purchaser.

— Implementing waiting periods.

— Regulating the sale of high-capacity magazines.

— Requiring safe storage of firearms.

— Mandating gun safety locks.

This is the work ahead of us.

This weekend, I am dedicating this column to those who fought and died in our armed forces to protect the best of what this country was meant to be. Let’s please refrain from saying, “Happy Memorial Day.” Let Monday be a meaningful day of gratitude, a day of reflection, atonement and resolve to finally take action to protect life.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.