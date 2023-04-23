A group of powerful and inspiring Black women gathered at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on April 13 to demand more — more for ourselves, more for our children, more for our families.

As second lady of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, I was honored to join them as we celebrated Black Maternal Health Week and called for Black women to be safe, seen, heard, supported and empowered throughout the pregnancy and birth process.

Unfortunately, this is not always the case. A recent study that found that Black pregnant women in Pennsylvania were tested more frequently for drug use — despite the fact that they were less likely to test positive than white women. This study, led by a researcher from the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health, starkly illustrates how racial biases are still present in our health care system.

Those racial biases have an impact.

For far too long the injustice has existed that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications, more than any other race.

Dr. Ala Stanford, who leads the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region 3 office and joined us in Harrisburg on April 13, noted that “in Philadelphia, Black women represent 43% of the births, but 73% of the deaths.”

Dr. Ana Langer, leader of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Women and Health Initiative, has said that Black women are “are undervalued. They are not monitored as carefully as white women are. When they do present with symptoms, they are often dismissed.”

The Black maternal mortality rate does not care if you are rich or poor. This happened to tennis great Serena Williams, who realized after she gave birth to her daughter that she was experiencing symptoms of blood clots — a recurring issue for her. As she related to Vogue magazine, she told the nearest nurse that she needed a CT scan and a blood thinner right away. The nurse dismissed her concerns, wrongly assuming that pain medicine was making Williams confused. The CT scan Williams insisted on revealed small blood clots in her lungs.

There are other Black women across our commonwealth and across our nation who did not survive the racial biases in maternal medicine, and that is completely unacceptable.

Behind the shocking disparities are real people. These are people who loved and were loved. These are people who left behind families and communities that needed them and are still grieving from a tragedy that is completely preventable.

I’ve spent a good part of my career advocating for women across our commonwealth to have access to reproductive health care. I’ve seen what can happen when medical practitioners take the time to truly see and listen to Black women. I’ve seen firsthand what can happen when there are programs and initiatives driven and designed by the people they were meant to benefit. I’ve seen what can happen when women have access to quality affordable health care and paid maternity leave. This all leads to better and healthier outcomes for the women and their families. This is what Black women deserve — and nothing less.

Fortunately, there are leaders in Pennsylvania who are not satisfied with the status quo. They aren’t just talking about this issue — they are taking steps to prioritize Black women and create change.

In 2018, Pennsylvania’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee was established to conduct multidisciplinary reviews of maternal deaths within the broader context of the national maternal mortality rate and disparities in care.

Building on the dedicated and informative work of the committee, Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing a $2.3 million investment in this upcoming budget, specifically set aside to study why these disparities are happening. For the first time, the Shapiro-Davis administration is putting real resources into addressing this issue.

There is a popular quote that says, “When a flower doesn’t bloom, you fix the environment it grows in, not the flower.” It is long overdue that we fix the environment of the lack of reproductive health care services for Black women. It is long overdue that we fix the environment that leads to Black women dying when all they should feel is seen, respected and protected. And it is long overdue that we fix the environment that treats Black women anything less than what we are, which is magical.

Blayre Holmes Davis, Pennsylvania’s second lady, is the wife of Democratic Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. She has been dedicated to the issue of Black maternal health since her time working for the nonprofit Adagio Health. She is currently the director of community relations for the Pittsburgh Steelers.