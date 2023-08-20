With summer drawing to an end and a new school year about to begin, many school administrators across Lancaster County and Pennsylvania are nervous they won’t be able to fill staff vacancies. Educator shortages and turnover negatively impact student achievement, school climate and culture, and are costly for school districts, too.

What is causing the widespread shortage?

Recruitment is not a novel problem in the education field. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted and exacerbated the decline in the number of professionals entering the workforce as certified educators, but that decline existed before 2020.

As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, just 5,101 new teacher certificates were issued in 2021-22, “down from a high-water mark of more than 16,000 certifications earned in 2012-13.”

A 2022 study by Brown University and University at Albany researchers found a 38% decrease in interest in teaching as a profession for high school seniors and college freshmen since 2010. Even parents’ interest in having their children become teachers decreased from 65% in 2011 to 37% in 2022.

An inability to retain qualified and experienced professionals can have serious implications for the wider staffing of schools. A 2022 Economic Policy Institute report indicated that 23% of all U.S. public schools had at least 5% of their positions vacant during the 2021-22 school year. More than half of schools reported that those vacancies were due to resignations and 21% stated they were due to retirements.

So, if districts are struggling to recruit and retain educators, what are the root causes of this critical workforce challenge? More importantly, how can we effectively address those root causes to prevent teacher shortages from worsening?

A report from the National Center on Education and the Economy and Teach Plus Pennsylvania identified four systemic root causes for the shortage of highly qualified teachers in the commonwealth. It’s worth quoting in full this section of the report, which was published earlier this year:

— “The financial value proposition for becoming a teacher in Pennsylvania continues to worsen as the cost of college and other expenses to enter the profession rise and teacher compensation remains low.

— “Interest in teaching and the status of the profession continue to decline, particularly among younger generations, making recruitment into the profession more and more difficult.

— “Many new teachers in Pennsylvania do not receive preparation and induction experiences that build their subject matter expertise, give them sufficient on-the-job clinical experience, and provide support from highly effective mentor teachers, making these teachers less likely to succeed and persist.

— “Many Pennsylvania teachers experience stressful and isolating workplace conditions, without opportunities for career progression or input into school-wide decision-making.”

The 2022 Economic Policy Institute report captured the essence of these root causes in one phrase: “the long-standing decline in the pay of teachers relative to other workers with a college degree and the high and increasing levels of stress public school teachers face.”

In her recently published book, “The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession,” Alexandra Robbins describes how “the public has forgotten that educators take on extraordinary risks and sacrifices, unpaid work and undue stress, and put their lives on the line.” In tragic school shootings across the nation, we’ve seen how teachers put their lives on the line.

Strategies to address the educator workforce shortage have included encouraging retired educators to return to the classroom and offering signing and retention bonuses. Some districts in the United States have resorted to reducing the school week to four days. But these steps fail to address two primary reasons why schools are understaffed: inadequate and inequitable pay and stressful working conditions.

What about strategies addressing both retention and recruitment together? The report from the National Center on Education and the Economy and Teach Plus Pennsylvania noted that “solutions should be designed to simultaneously impact multiple root cause problems given the interconnectedness of our educational system.”

Programs like “Grow Your Own” — in which school districts, nonprofits and teacher preparation programs work together to attract young students who might be interested in someday teaching in their own communities — have received a great deal of attention. They represent an interconnected option, increasing access and reducing barriers for people to become educators and providing leadership development opportunities to existing educators.

An added benefit of these programs is greater diversity in the educator workforce — this diversity can help students of color truly see themselves as educators and it is linked to better outcomes for all students. These programs would be further strengthened by ensuring that mentors of the future educators are fairly compensated for their contributions.

Also important: media campaigns highlighting the positive impacts of these programs. They can flip the script on the negative portrayals of teachers that add to the stress of educators.

Workforce challenges are impacting many different fields, including health care law enforcement and education. What’s unique to the mass vacancies in the education field is this: As the saying goes, “teaching is the profession that teaches all other professions.” We need educators to prepare all children to become successful members of our communities. To that end, we must improve compensation and conditions for both new and existing educators through well-funded, comprehensive and collaborative efforts that are supported by the entire community.

Alexander Rohrer has a doctorate in prevention science and is a community school director in a Lancaster city elementary school.