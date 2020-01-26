An average teenager has a lot of stress. Academics, sports, homework, family and more. These stresses are guaranteed while growing up.
One thing that teenagers should not have to stress over is whether or not they will have a future since the Earth they call home is deteriorating.
I am one of those worried teenagers.
According to a Google search, climate change is defined as “a change in global or regional climate patterns, in particular a change apparent from the mid to late 20th century onwards and attributed largely to the increased levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide produced by the use of fossil fuels.” This process is having a large effect on our home.
At this rate, coastal cities are at risk of total submersion. Also, new calculations show that Earth will cross the climate danger threshold by 2036. In the meantime, it is up to our generation to find a solution and, simply put, we are not doing enough.
According to NASA, “Global sea level has risen by about 8 inches since reliable record keeping began in 1880. It is projected to rise another 1 to 4 feet by 2100.”
In 2015, progress was made with the Clean Power Plan, which was established by the Obama administration and set limits on carbon dioxide emissions.
In April 2016, the U.S. became a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate and pledged $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund. Many other new rules and regulations were created to limit pollution. Things were looking up, and people seemed to be listening. It appeared that we had a handle on the problem and a solution on the horizon. Our generation assumed we had little to fear about the future, but we were wrong.
It’s now a new decade, and we have a new chance to make changes. We must acknowledge that millions of acres of land were auctioned off for fossil fuel drilling leases. Rules and regulations that gave us our chance to make a difference have weakened, and the United States began the process of pulling out of the Paris Agreement in 2017.
Calling climate change a “hoax” has done significant damage. Fires are continually burning throughout the West Coast of the U.S. and places outside the U.S like the Amazon and Australia. Yet few seem to care.
We cannot keep denying what is right in front of us. We’ve seen the reports and heard the dangers. Scientists have done what they can, but it is also up to us.
We need to face this problem with urgency and take it seriously since our generation will be affected. It is up to us to get informed and live greener lifestyles. Small changes can make the difference. We can best tackle this problem if we do it together.
All I should be worrying about is finding my dream prom dress.
Skylar Eshleman is in Grade 10 at Solanco High School.