Recently, my congregation was honored to host visitors from one of the area churches at our Sabbath service. After the service, one of the church members asked an interesting question: “Are the books in your Bible the same as the books in what Christians generally refer to as the Old Testament?”
As with so many Jewish questions, the answer was “yes” and “no.” The same books appear to be present, but the order of the books may well be different, pointing to very different agendas, and the translations are likely to be different as well. Sometimes we even forget that these are translations in the first place, and that many Christian translations are not just from Hebrew to English, but from Hebrew to Greek to English.
Here are some things that may surprise some people.
In Chapter 20 of Exodus, there is a prohibition against murder, not against killing. In the very first chapter of the Bible, it may have been God’s spirit hovering over the face of the waters, but it may also have been a wind from God or the breath of God. Furthermore, if we like the religious sound of “spirit,” do we use a capital
“S” or a lowercase one?
What about Jeremiah? Is it possible that the first chapter says that God knew Jeremiah and only Jeremiah in the womb? In the Messianic prophecy of Isaiah, were we told that the Messiah would be born to a virgin, or to a young woman?
What about other possible differences in how we read the Bible? Do the Psalms have the same authority as Torah since they’re both in the Bible, or is each psalm, although holy, the reflections of a single poet on the meaning of life’s most critical moments? Are there 10 commandments or 613?
There are ambiguous and problematic passages in the Bible. Who has the authority to interpret them? Do we get to add our own creativity to Biblical commentary? Are we allowed to imagine what Abraham may have been feeling bringing Isaac to what Abraham assumed would lead to the slaughter of his son? Or is the Bible the word of God, not to be changed or questioned?
Two months ago, in this space, I wrote about reproductive rights (May 26 Sunday LNP column, “Honoring women’s right to dignity and their right to choose”). There were a number of responses, many of them expressing shock and, dare I say, outrage at the way I interpreted the Bible on this subject.
It reminded me of a professor of mine and a rabbinic colleague.
Once asked to speak before a clergy council of another faith, he began his talk by saying, “I’m here today to tell you you’re all wrong.” (Yes, he’s that kind of guy.) You can imagine the gasp in the audience, and the embarrassment of the members of the program committee. He continued, “If I agreed with you, I would likely be sitting out there among you instead of standing up here. You invited me because we disagree, so we could enter into dialogue, learn from each other and about each other.”
There is much about which we can agree. The primacy of the commandments to love God and love our neighbors comes to mind. The desire to act in ways that will bring a Messianic presence to the world seems like something we share. For some, the prayer may be for a first coming, and for others, a second, but I think we all crave the promise of peace prophesied centuries ago. That yearning for peace is something that goes far beyond the immediate circle of Judaism and Christianity.
I enjoy the interfaith connections I have in this community because I’m eager to learn from you and about you. My faith does not call on me to proselytize. I am not expected to even try to convert you. I want to add to an environment of mutual respect in which we can honor differences, and build on things we have in common. I want us collectively to build on the teachings of Micah, to do justly, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with my God (of course, recognizing that even among Jews, we don’t have a consensus as to who and what God is!).
I hope we can use our faith to build a deeper sense of what our community can be.
Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. He also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.