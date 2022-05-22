Rabbi Joshua ben Levi was no lightweight among the ancient rabbis.

In the third century, he was known to spend time with Elijah the Prophet. They discussed lofty ideas including when the Messiah might come.

Rabbi Joshua was known to have said: “A procession of angels goes before each person and the heralds proclaim ‘Make way for the image of God.’ ” When most people quote Rabbi Joshua, they stop here. There’s more to his statement, though. He said, “When does this apply? When you observe the words of the Torah. Thus I have set two paths before you, blessing and curse, the blessing if you will hearken to my words; and the curse if you will not hearken to my words.” Can we agree that it is not up to us to decide who is escorted by this heavenly entourage and who isn’t, that that decision rests solely with God?

The 20th-century rabbi, Leo Baeck, also spoke about the image of God: “Above all demarcations of races and nations, castes and classes, oppressors and servants, givers and recipients, above all delineations, even of gifts and talents stands one certainty: (Humanity.) Whoever bears this image is created and called to be a revelation of human dignity.”

That we, all of us, are created in the divine image is one of the fundamental teachings from the beginning of the Torah.

My congregants are well aware that I hate the John Lennon song, “Imagine.” What is its message? Homogenize society and the world will be peaceful. I want to celebrate the image of God in all its forms.

This is what the Talmud teaches: “Creation began with a single person for the sake of peace among humankind, that one should not say to another, ‘My father was greater than your father.’

“Again, a single person was created to proclaim the greatness of the Holy Blessed One, for humans stamp many coins with one die and they are all like; but God has stamped every human with the die of the first human, yet not one of them is like another.”

In many ways, our society has reduced humanity to a simple binary — if you look like I do, pray the way I do, dress the way I do, vote the way I do, and love the way I do, if you’re “one of us,” you’re created in God’s image. Anyone else is evil and sinful. How arrogant! What chutzpah to believe that it is for me to decide! It is time for us to return to humility and civility.

Our county has been all but set aflame with political divisions, with questions about a drag show, with the rhetoric and activities of white supremacists and other hate groups, with debates over masking and vaccination, with arguments over book banning. Like many of us, I have my ideas about what is right and wrong, what is helpful and what is harmful. I have my religious and political beliefs. I am also a firm believer in Leviticus 19:17-18: “You shall not hate your brother in your heart. Reprove your kin but incur no guilt on their account. You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against one of your people. Love your neighbor as yourself: I am God.” Just 15 verses later, we are told to love the stranger as well. I don’t have to agree with you. I can rebuke you if I think you’re wrong. But I cannot deny the image of God in you.

We are entering a fraught political season. We are a house divided, and we know, thanks to Abraham Lincoln that a “house divided against itself cannot stand.” (This rabbi just learned that Lincoln borrowed that image from the Gospel of Matthew.) As our nation was about to enter the Civil War, Lincoln spoke of our “better angels.” (I, too, want to search for our “better angels.”) And as that war neared its end, Lincoln said, “With malice toward none, with charity for all .... to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”

As we say in Hebrew, Ken y’hi ratzon. May this be God’s will.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.