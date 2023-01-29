After nearly three years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are understandably tired of the endless cycle of masking and social distancing every time a new variant pops up, not to mention getting vaccinated. Trying to coexist with COVID-19 has been challenging physically, emotionally and mentally — and we’re more than ready to be done with the virus and its mutations and variants.

But unfortunately, COVID-19 is not done with us. It continues to sicken several hundred thousand people and kill thousands in the U.S. each week. That’s why it remains important for each of us to take simple steps to protect ourselves and those around us from the spread of COVID-19.

What is XBB.1.5?

We have been dealing with the omicron variant of COVID-19 for over a year now. The somewhat clunkily named XBB.1.5, which has been making headlines recently, has made a name for itself by being one of the most transmissible omicron subvariants.

XBB.1.5 is still spreading rapidly across the Northeastern United States, and it has proven to be just as capable as other subvariants of causing serious illness in elderly and immunocompromised people. That’s especially the case in those with multiple conditions, such as obesity, diabetes and chronic lung disease.

Time to get vaccinated — again?

For people who have received a two-dose primary vaccine and all the recommended boosters, the next COVID-19 vaccine could be their sixth, leading some people to wonder if it’s worth getting yet another booster.

Enter the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whose independent advisory committee voted Thursday to simplify things by recommending “harmonizing the vaccine strain composition” into a single, bivalent vaccine.

The FDA has also proposed moving to a system that resembles how the agency updates and rolls out flu shots each year. The agency would select a COVID-19 vaccine formulation in June to target the variant that is expected to be dominant in the fall and winter. That formulation would be used by all manufacturers for all doses.

Under the proposal, most people who have been exposed to the COVID-19 spike protein twice — either through vaccination or infection — would only receive one COVID-19 shot per year moving forward. Older adults and people with compromised immune systems may need two shots because they don’t mount as strong of an immune response. A final decision on these matters could come soon from the FDA.

The current bivalent vaccine includes components of both the original virus strain and of the omicron variant, and represent how scientists are trying to stay one step ahead of the virus, rather than several steps behind.

Even as different variants emerge, one fact remains: Unvaccinated individuals are still at greater risk for contracting infection and severe illness than those who have been vaccinated. The evidence shows that boosters help groups at high risk, such as older adults and those with multiple health conditions and compromised immune systems.

Can’t beat common sense

Continuing to use general common sense and infection control precautions, particularly during a new spike or wave of infections, is important. Such measures include masking while indoors in public spaces, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. While masking may feel difficult or inconvenient, it is important to remember that doing so can help to protect you and others from the virus. When seeking out a mask that feels comfortable to you, be sure to check guidelines from authorities, such as the World Health Organization, regarding which options are most effective.

As a nation, we have come far over the last three years with regard to our understanding of COVID-19. The vaccines have proven to be highly effective, as have a range of treatments for illness resulting from COVID-19.

Scientists will do their best to remain ahead of this ever-changing situation. And as they do their part, we must continue to do ours. To a large extent, we have learned to coexist with COVID-19 and how we can live our lives each day in spite of it. But it remains as important as ever to follow commonsense measures, such as getting vaccinated — and masking indoors and social distancing, especially amid new waves of infection in our communities.

Dr. Amit H. Gangoli is an infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center.