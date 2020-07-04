Infectious disease is biblical. It is a part of world history. It is never far away.

There are biblical references to plagues, fevers and pestilence. History books remind us of leprosy, bubonic plague, cholera, smallpox and, almost in personal memory, the 1918 flu pandemic.

Now, within the memory of many of us, is the long list of common childhood infectious diseases including: measles, diphtheria, pertussis, chicken pox, polio. Then, the succession of viruses including Ebola, HIV, severe acute respiratory syndrome, Middle East respiratory syndrome, the ever-present influenzas and now COVID-19.

Literally and biblically, separation from infected individuals was understood to be a preventive step against catching a disease. Social distancing was an early discovery and it apparently worked. Infected people were kept outside of city walls and personal contact was limited. Before modern medicine, fear was a motivator that kept people away from the infected. There was no way to mitigate this fear because we did not understand the disease and there were no drugs or specific treatments available.

Over time, slowly but surely, inquisitive minds began to bring some understanding to the transmission of these infectious diseases. A public health milestone was reached when it was decided to remove the handle from each town’s central water pump. The result: the end of a cholera outbreak. This and similar successes became the motivator for early scientists to create new fields of research, including microbiology and understanding of the role of bacteria in disease transmission.

According to lore, Dr. Edward Jenner invented the smallpox vaccine in 1796 after observing that milkmaids who previously suffered from cowpox did not become infected with smallpox. Jenner did invent the smallpox vaccine, but the milkmaid angle is likely apocryphal.

What is certain is that observation continues to be critical in the world’s fight against disease. Today, we all know the vital role that vaccinations play in maintaining and lengthening the lives of all people.

The work to prevent the transmission of disease did not stop while we waited for vaccines and medications to solve infectious diseases. Quarantine and isolation were major preventive steps that existed over many years.

Some of us old folks can still remember signs in our neighborhoods posted on the front doors of neighbors reading, “Infantile Paralysis, Keep Out.” These signs indicated that a child had been stricken with polio. No one was allowed to go in or out of that house during the quarantine. Disease transmission was prevented.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Dr. Jonas Salk and then Dr. Albert Sabin created the vaccine that virtually eliminated polio around the world. First, it was an injection, then drops of the attenuated virus placed on a sugar cube, allowing mass immunizations. Then still a registered pharmacist, I personally participated in such clinics in the early 1960s.

There is another chapter to this story that has a 400-year history. In a Bloomberg Opinion article in April, Virginia Postrel described the history of the use of the mask. Its significant use as a medical device had to wait until the early 1900s. But, as we learned more about bacteria and disease transmission, the use of masks took hold, particularly during surgeries.

Now, the modern hospital could not exist without medical masking and disease transmission prevention techniques.

Beyond the mask, the world is armed with countless vaccines and drugs dedicated to prevent and treat infectious disease. But we are faced with the constant danger that a new virus may emerge from some source for which we have no immediate vaccine or medication.

So, what do we do with a new virus like the one that causes COVID-19? Obviously, we start the pharmaceutical engines and begin searching for both a vaccine and medications for treatment. We know that this needs to be done without the assurance of when such discoveries may be made or even whether they will be successful.

Though the engines are running at full speed, we must do what we can to combat this new virus. History provides the answer: Practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Unfortunately, such a suggestion has taken on political implications. To that end, I believe that President Donald Trump must articulate and put into practice a clear recommendation for the nation to practice social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.