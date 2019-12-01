Standing on the threshold of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln spoke words of hope at his first inauguration:
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will again swell when touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
A little more than a month later, the bitter angels swarmed over the better ones and fired the first shots of the Civil War at Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina. The better angels took solid blows to the solar plexus. The war ground on for nearly five years. The recovery, in some ways, continues.
The better angels are valiant but struggling. Cries of hope and healing resound, though too often they drown in a sea of anger and vituperation. The ancient wisdom of Proverbs 15:1 — “A soft answer turns away wrath but harsh words stir up anger” — goes unheeded. We pay a variety of prices, from upset to violence.
Cries of anger and despair echo from the White House to the outhouse and from every building in between. The upset throughout the country is palpable. It should come as no surprise that little is accomplished.
There is much that needs to be done. As you are reading this, the Russians are tossing monkey wrenches into our electoral machinery while proposals to counter them are removed from consideration.
Refugees encounter holding pens on the southern border. Walls are thought by some to be sensible proposals. Partisan bickering bears no resemblance to effective governance. Infrastructure crumbles while we cast aspersions instead of pouring concrete and erecting girders. The climate crisis gets buried in wishful thinking. The price of medications rises beyond what many can pay. We become so fearful that someone will get help that is not deserved that we choose depriving the deserving just to be sure. And then we have an impeachment to consider.
Hurling invectives is unlikely to help. Making promises with no intention of keeping them will not help either. When bad faith becomes the coin of the realm, progress slams into an unyielding wall.
The current impeachment investigation presents a major interruption to congressional progress (not that there’d been much of that lately). The Founding Fathers, no doubt, knew that a time was likely to come when a president co-opted far too much power and, furthermore, used it to subvert the type of government they’d envisioned.
When asked what the founders had designed, Benjamin Franklin responded prophetically: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
The founders trusted us with the impeachment process (see U.S. Constitution Article 2, Section 4), and it is before us now. We hope to establish truth, not encourage even greater political divisions. We might be unable to agree, not a happy prospect. It is all too easy for us to be set in our beliefs and be unmoved by facts.
A much-revered American poet and abolitionist of the 19th century, James Russell Lowell, penned these lines:
Once to every man and nation
Comes the moment to decide
In the strife of truth with falsehood,
For the good or evil side.
Challenges do not get much bigger than that.
Where are the seeds of hope?
All is not lost. Charity abounds. But charity is not enough. Winning World War II was not done by volunteer groups — it took the mobilization of countries. And nearly everyone in those countries was affected. War is not for the faint of heart, nor is impeachment. Without a substantial commitment from all, without a common purpose, the war is lost.
Political wars detract from confronting the problems of the country. We can handle discussions and disagreements, even some heated ones. We cannot handle bickering. Sadly, bickering is all too frequent.
Writing in the July 28 Sunday LNP, Rabbi Jack Paskoff noted: “I want to add to an environment of mutual respect in which we can honor differences and build on things we have in common. I want us collectively to build on the teachings of Micah (6:8), to do justly, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with my God.”
Doing justly and loving kindness — which means using love to lead to action — produces a stable and effective society. Humbly walking would do most of us some good as well. Both the Old and New Testaments affirm that justice, loving kindness and a humble walk with God are key components in a life of faith.
Better angels or bitter ones?
I heard this Sufi teaching story about 50 years ago. It spoke to me then; it has spoken to me many times since (not that I always listened). It speaks to me now.
In a far-off land, a small village sat at the base of a high mountain. Near the peak of the mountain there was a cave in which a wise old person lived. Regularly someone from the village, or even a visitor who had arrived just for the opportunity, made the long trek to the cave of the Wise Old One to ask a question. Each visitor left astonished at the wisdom of the response by the Wise Old One.
In the village there was a group of young people (early teens, perhaps) whose mission was to stump the Wise Old One. Many times they made the long journey up the mountain with a question they were certain would be the stumper. Each time they left shaking their heads at the fitting response.
One day, one of the group called the others to gather around. “I’ve come up with the question to stump the Wise Old One. See, in my hand I’m holding a bird. If I hold it tight, it can’t move. It appears dead. We’ll ask: ‘Is the bird alive or dead?’ If the wise Old One says ‘Dead,’ I’ll open my hand and the bird will fly away. If the answer is ‘Alive,’ I’ll squeeze my hand and drop the dead bird.” They all agreed it was the perfect question.
When they arrived to see the Wise Old One, the person holding the bird stepped forward and, with a bit of a sneer, said: “Wise Old One, is the bird alive or dead?” The Wise Old One said: “The choice, my child, is up to you.”
More from the poet Lowell:
Yet that scaffold sways the future,
And behind the dim unknown
Standeth God within the shadow
Keeping watch above his own.
Better angels or bitter ones. The choice may be more challenging than we think. The republic depends on it.
Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.