This must first be said — what we are doing is hard. What we are going through right now is scary and it feels deeply unfair. That is not a statement of unity, which cannot be stated but must be practiced. It is a statement of fact and equally true that this is much harder for some people than others.

Perhaps that is why “we are all in this together” seems hollow on its face. It is a lovely sentiment, by way of aspiration, but it seems to deny an obvious truth.

Many of us are grieving the loss of a world we understood, of our regular pastimes, of expectation, of the touch and laughter of close friends and loved ones. As a classic extrovert, I experience this acutely.

Many of us are experiencing all of that, and more. Some of us cannot work, and feel that loss of income and dignity acutely. Many of us have no choice but work, and many are working for low wages in unsafe conditions. There is a human cost to the lockdown we are under. There is also a great human cost to throwing open the doors without preparation, and minimizing the very real dangers that we face, and at each end it may feel that we are a people pulled apart.

Disease now presents a difficult choice between risking the lives of ourselves and our neighbors, and the social and economic privation that risks lives but in a different way. Whoever we are, we have neighbors who fundamentally misunderstand us and our motives at this time. If you are feeling these things, I see you and I am sorry that we are going through this, though your experience may be vastly different than my own.

It must feel very much in this time that we are all being deprived of choice. Agency, where we have or perceive it, is precious to us. Where we do not have it, we will struggle to create it, even at significant cost to ourselves. Sometimes this is an act of revolution, and sometimes it is an act of self-sabotage. Carelessness, however, is not the same thing as liberty — not really. It is a way to push off your responsibilities and risk onto others, decreasing their liberty to enhance your own.

When life appears to be a zero-sum game, it may feel that we have no other choice.

Unmasking reality

We do, though, have a choice in how we may respond to this most trying of times. We can choose to come at it as individuals, or as an empathetic community. Wearing a mask, for example, in highly trafficked spaces is not the act of someone submitting under the tyranny of the moment or living in fear. It is someone taking an action — one that costs so little — to protect others who are more vulnerable. It is a quiet, consistent act of solidarity, and we need more of those right now.

Yet I feel a risk, wearing a mask as I travel in public, or if I have to enter a convenience store late at night. In particular, I think that many African Americans find much of the discussion on liberty and tyranny at this moment to be deeply ironic.

We are long accustomed to being uncomfortable in stores, to having our behavior especially scrutinized, more so now for having to wear masks. We know exactly what it feels like to sense that the cops are stopping us for nothing, for just walking around or hanging out with our friends. There is no level of respectability to protect us — even Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner was stopped coming out of a store and questioned about the items in his cart. “You looked like you were up to something,” the police officer told him.

People of color are at disproportionate risk of death from COVID-19, and at disproportionate risk of police violence and harassment based, ostensibly, on social distancing policies.

In a season when many of are still reeling from feeling as though we do not have the liberty to go running (Ahmaud Arbery), be in our own homes (Botham Jean), or carry a toy gun (Tamir Rice), or a real one legally (Philando Castile), we would like to be seen, and empathized with, and protected.

I wear my mask anyway, though it feels like another liability in a society quicker to show empathy for men with Confederate flags and assault rifles purposefully threatening police and elected officials than for a black man running alone or for a black woman asleep in her bed.

Offering empathy to people who participate in such actions, or who attend protests with them and happily stand next to their Confederate flags, anti-Semitic placards or homophobic signs — this has been incredibly hard for me.

If I can summon the spirit to empathize with them then, reader, you can summon the spirit to empathize with those living in poverty, pandemic or no.

The hard calling

To see one another in our own struggles, or to go further and recognize the truth of another’s struggle, whether it is like our own or not — this is the hard calling of this moment. This is not a neutral statement. Think of all we are going through right now.

Isolation, anxiety, panic, privation, joblessness, hopelessness, homelessness, violence and oppression, being at the mercy of governments that see us as acceptable losses. As a society, we decided that these things are acceptable, provided that they either happen to a small enough number of people, or happen to the right people — those we tell ourselves do not deserve better.

All of this transpires while watching talking heads discuss which of us should be sacrificed, or issue smug rejoinders of “I told you so” over corpses, as states and communities reopen without preparation — endangering their most vulnerable in an attempt to return to normalcy.

But the normal that we are coming from, to which we desperately seek to return, was sick. All of that which is intolerable in the now has been the reality for many, many people in this nation for as long as this has been a nation. Rather than the economic uncertainty of this moment, millions of Americans are living in the economic certainty that they will always be struggling.

Liberty together

Every human deserves better, and if we hold the universal dignity of human beings in our minds, we can see quite clearly how deeply our society has failed these people, because now it is failing us. That realization is the first step toward solidarity, and should banish the words “return” and “normal” from our mouths.

We simply cannot proceed as before. Everything that we are doing now to preserve human life — benefit expansions, direct payments, unemployment expansion, actually turning our attention to accessibility — is necessary to preserve human life all the time. It has hitherto simply been a question of whose lives are worth preserving, and we simply cannot go on like that.

What we lack in rising to a moment such as this is at the intersection of empathy and power. How many of us, previously well-off or secure, scoffed at panhandlers and the homeless? How many of us wanted to push them further out of sight for our own comfort or business interests and are now demanding more grants and bailouts from our government?

It is not the demands that are wrong; it is that we’ve been conditioned to only see those demands as reasonable when we ourselves are suffering. It is that we have been conditioned to dismiss those demands when they are not made nicely enough.

We need to recognize that government can be a place where people come together to support one another and create better communities.

We need to recognize that in an era of modern morality, where mercantilism ostensibly no longer drives our values, this can be the only meaningful purpose of government. And we, those of us who represent our neighbors in governments, have to recognize that we have largely failed to live up to the calling. We have let decades pass — since the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression, since the passage of the Civil Rights Act — since truly focusing our government on working families, on the poor and vulnerable over other interests.

We have to recognize that we are called to return to those ethics and advance them together. We achieve liberty together, or not at all. “I am not free while any other woman is unfree, even if her shackles are different from my own,” the American writer Audre Lorde said, and poverty is indeed a shackle.

The question that we will be forced to answer as we transcend this crisis will be the same as every other time: “What do we owe to each other?” In the best of times, the answer is “everything.”

Ismail Smith-Wade-El is president of Lancaster City Council.