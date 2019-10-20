British historian Penelope J. Corfield wrote, “The wisest among them look to the past, to understand the foundations, as well as to the future, in order to build.”
We as humans can learn so much from what has happened before us. In fact, the students today sitting in classrooms will one day lead our country and it is important to understand the past so we can reference it in the future. For these reasons, history should continue to be taught in schools today.
It is important to continue to teach students history so they understand the foundations, both good and bad, our previous leaders have laid. An elementary teacher in Brooklyn told New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz that fourth grade is the first time students are taught about explorers, American settlers and the American Revolution. In her column “Why Schools Have Stopped Teaching American History,” Markowicz noted that students do not get tested in the subject of history, unlike other subjects such as math or English.
Even though we do not get tested at a state level, we still care enough about it to teach it to fourth graders. But why do we only start at the fourth grade level? Why not start teaching the basics earlier?
According to the Brooklyn teacher mentioned in Markowicz’s column, “The more vocal and involved the parents are, the more likely the teacher will feel uncomfortable to teach certain things or say something that might create a problem.”
Humphry Davy invented the first electric light in 1802. Thomas Edison developed the first really usable light bulb in the late 1870s. These two inventions are important because Edison took the idea of the light bulb and created something new with it. He took an idea from the past and expanded it into the future.
History can do the same for humans today. By working together to build upon the historical foundations Americans have laid, we can create a better future for generations to come. Corfield stated, “All leaders should reflect that arbitrary changes, imposed willy-nilly without any understanding of the historical context, generally fail.”
Schools must realize that our future leaders cannot learn how to succeed unless someone first teaches them how to fail. Keeping history in our classrooms is key to America’s future success.
By building upon what we have learned in the past through the study of history, we can continue to progress forward. Many of the greatest successes happened because people learned from failures of the past. For this reason alone, keeping history in our classrooms is a must.
Brynn Lehman is a ninth grader at Manheim Central High School.