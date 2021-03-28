This holy season brings us a wonderful convergence of events.

As Jewish readers celebrate the first day of Passover today, I wish you a Chag Sameach. To Christian friends and neighbors, I wish you a Holy Week of deep meaning, culminating in a joyous Easter celebration one week from today. Finally, anticipating the start of the holy month of Ramadan, I wish my Muslim sisters and brothers Ramadan Mubarak, a blessed Ramadan.

As Jews welcomed the start of Passover at our Seder meals Saturday night, and as many of us will repeat tonight, we read the words, “Let all who are hungry come and eat.” What a bold statement. How many people can I possibly welcome? What if the supply is overwhelmed by the demand?

And what of the biblical contradiction found in Deuteronomy that first says “There shall be no needy among you” (15:4) followed soon after by “If there is a needy person among you ...” (15:7). Which one is it? I guess we know the answer to that. Over and over again, the Torah teaches us how to take care of the poor, the hungry and the vulnerable. This passage from Deuteronomy tells us to open our hands, to give readily, with no regret. Elsewhere we learn of the fallen fruit, the forgotten produce, the edges of our fields. Even Ruth, great-grandmother of King David, ancestor of the Messiah, once gleaned in the fields of another.

Periodically, I see Facebook posts that set up an either/or scenario. Most recently, I’ve seen questions like, “Why we are spending money welcoming immigrants rather than supporting veterans?” Why the either/or — why not both/and?

My congregants know that I despise conversations about swinging pendulums. Why are we constantly going back and forth from side to side? Why do we live in a world of scarcity thinking as opposed to seeing abundance? Why can’t all who are hungry come and eat?

When people from out of the area ask me about living in Lancaster, I often express my pride in the generosity of this community. For decades, and even longer, we have prided ourselves on being a place that is welcoming of immigrants and refugees. When the pandemic started, the United Way of Lancaster County and the Lancaster County Community Foundation shifted into high gear and launched Lancaster Cares. With stimulus checks arriving, the United Way has engaged us with SOS, encouraging us to share our stimulus checks.

Four months ago, even with the economic uncertainty of our time, we set a record for the Extraordinary Give with donations exceeding $13 million. There are meals available every day for those who need them, with programs having pivoted immediately from in person to grab-and-go when the pandemic started.

Lancaster is a model of abundance.

In Scripture, Ruth goes out in the fields of Boaz; Jesus feeds the multitudes with five loaves of bread and two fish; the Quran reminds Muslims, “And they give food, out of love for (Allah), to the poor and the orphan and the captive, (saying), ‘We feed you, for Allah’s pleasure only — we desire from you neither reward nor thanks.’ ”

Lancaster knows that we can feed the hungry. We have enough.

Yes, “let all who are hungry come and eat.” And let’s guarantee those in need their dignity as well.

If we use that expression from the Haggadah (the prayer book we use at the Seder), it forms the acronym “Carmei” and it lends itself to the name of a social welfare organization in Israel called Carmei Ha’Ir. You’ll find this on its website: “(Dignity) is what Carmei Ha’Ir was built upon. It’s what we stand for. Dignity for the (one) who has lost (a) job. Dignity for the person who has lost (a spouse). Dignity for the children whose parents cannot buy them clothing — or even food.”

We all know the organizations locally that feed the hungry, and provide the human and humane elements as well.

In the spirit of this multifaith season, let us celebrate our community, and remember that all who are hungry can have a place at the table.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. He also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.