Pebbles awash in the silvery trickles and shallow pools of a tumbling stream.

The tracks of a raccoon that stopped for a sip before dawn.

Mist-shrouded woods awakening to birdsong, intermittent at first before rising to a cacophony.

It’s a timeless scene, one that plays out in tranquil settings wherever Lancaster County respects an uneasy truce with nature.

Listen closely, pay attention, please, and consider what could be lost.

Over the centuries, humankind has felled forests, bulldozed marshes, fouled the seas and burned atmosphere-altering fuels. Our ancestors did these things without understanding the magnitude of the damage. But now we know that our cumulative trespasses upon the web of life extended beyond what the planet can repair in any time frame we’re able to comprehend.

Still, hope abides. Out of Glasgow, Scotland, last month came word of progress, if not enough. Nearly 200 countries agreed to cooperate in trying to hold off the worst effects of climate change.

But we believe we can’t wait on the rest of the world. It really is up to us as individuals to do our part in nursing our fragile home back to health. Thank you for all that you are already doing. We see you, and your efforts inspire us and give us more hope.

We see you shunning plastic bags for your purchases, limiting car trips, insulating your home and pulling on a sweater instead of turning up the thermostat. We see you walking and biking more. We see you eating less beef and buying local produce. We see you carrying refillable water bottles. We see you planting trees and native plants and turning more of your lawn into gardens that benefit butterflies, birds and bees. We see you recycling smartly, and not clogging the system with items for which there is no market. We see you choosing hybrid vehicles and cars. We see you teaching your children and grandchildren a greater understanding of sustainable practices.

We believe you are making a difference, and we are like-minded. We are members of Manheim Township’s Sustainability Advisory Committee and our priority is advocating for a townshipwide sustainability plan, similar to those in a handful of other Lancaster County municipalities.

Local jurisdictions already have plans for subdivisions, public safety emergencies, road maintenance, land use, recreation and on and on.

It’s past time to have a plan that guides how local governments care for their particular corners of the planet.

The sustainability plan we’re proposing for Manheim Township would have our municipal government evaluate our energy usage, purchasing decisions, maintenance practices, service delivery and staff training, and it would lay out action steps.

For example, let’s add a sustainability component in every job description and include it as part of expectations for department managers. Let’s pursue grants for sustainability practices and education. And most of all, let’s adopt a mindset that Lancaster County can become known as a leader in sustainability, just as it is a leader in farmland preservation.

Once municipal officials adopt the plan, we can get to work.

We envision a Manheim Township that powers public buildings with solar arrays, that polices the community with electric vehicles, that promotes land-efficient development of green buildings, that eliminates pollutants in our watersheds and that plants trees, lots of trees.

Even more, we see a future in which all 60 municipalities in the county and the county government itself commit to a thoughtful plan to implement practices that improve the environment for people here and around the world.

A generation ago, the spindly spacecraft Voyager, before exiting the solar system, turned its camera toward home for a last time and captured what astronomer Carl Sagan called a “pale blue dot” in the incomprehensible void of space.

“That’s home. That’s us,” Sagan said of the dot, describing our planet as “a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark.”

“In our obscurity, in all this vastness,” he added, “there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves.”

No, we are the ones who must save this beautiful speck that is our planet.

In this season of great joy and goodwill, we resolve to honor nature by our deeds and commit ourselves to a sustainable future. We welcome your participation and ask you to join us in being advocates.

By leading and working together, we will be the heroes our planet needs.

Jeff Hawkes, a retired LNP | LancasterOnline reporter, and Carol Gifford, Manheim Township commissioner, wrote this on behalf of the Manheim Township Sustainability Advisory Committee.