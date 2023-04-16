Even as the cycle of mass shootings/thoughts and prayers/binary politics spins ever faster, and more innocent lives end too soon, it does seem like we may be inching closer to agreeing to take meaningful steps toward real change.

Mass shootings in schools understandably get the most media attention but they also happen in banks (including last Monday’s shooting in which five people were killed in Louisville, Kentucky), malls, grocery stores, movie theaters, places of worship, anywhere Americans gather.

Mass shootings — those in which four or more people are injured or killed, not including the shooter — actually account for a small percentage of gun deaths in America.

On average, there are more than 116 gun deaths each day in the United States and 43,000 each year, according to Giffords, a nonprofit working to end gun violence.

As Harvard Public Health has reported, data shows that 54% of firearm deaths are suicides. Giffords calls suicide “the untold story of gun violence in America.”

Another untold story: the carnage that takes place every day in underserved city neighborhoods. Black and Latino communities make up less than a third of the U.S. population but “account for more than three-quarters of gun homicide victims,” Giffords states.

So, yes, the root causes of gun violence are complicated, varied and overwhelming and solutions are far from simple and will never realistically be comprehensive or universally effective. This doesn’t mean we throw up our hands and just keep praying. OK, keep praying, but we must also demand and help to develop actions that have realistic chances of succeeding in saving lives. Rational analysis and discussion have become increasingly difficult, drowned out by gun regulation supporters arguing with Second Amendment defenders. There is too much shouting and not enough introspection, listening and thinking how to get beyond the rhetoric. Every small step and measure can be meaningful and should not be dismissed in nihilistic fashion.

Trying to get everyone to understand the magnitude and scope of the problem is an essential first step to developing a consensus that we can and must do better addressing this plague. In April 1999, two 12th grade students shot and killed 12 students and one teacher at Columbine High School in Colorado. Most studies of these uniquely American tragedies start there.

According to The Washington Post, there have been 377 school shootings since Columbine, including the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where three 9-year-olds and three adults were killed. The Post analysis states that 349,000 students have experienced gun violence while at school. There were more school shootings in 2022 — 46 — than in any year since at least 1999.

We are all too familiar with the most dramatic tragedies: West Nickel Mines Amish School in Lancaster County in October 2006; Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012; Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018; Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022. But there are so many more school shootings that few remember, except those who lost loved ones.

We have become numb, losing the capacity to really feel the pain, to become outraged, to demand that our leaders lead and protect us and our children and grandchildren.

When I participated in the March for Our Lives in Lancaster in March 2018 after the Parkland shooting, it seemed we had finally crossed a threshold. But like too many times before, the news cycle moved on, passion and momentum were lost and nothing was done.

Consider this a call for everyone here in Lancaster County, in Pennsylvania and the entire country to not let that happen again.

I was inspired to volunteer, so I joined Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit organization begun by parents who lost children at Sandy Hook Elementary. In the short time since I signed up, I have learned there is so much more than simply demanding gun control and banning semi-automatic weapons.

Sandy Hook Promise’s multipronged program emphasizes practical steps to help recognize adolescents and other children who are isolated, depressed or bullied at school. It seeks to teach students and educators how to identify at-risk behaviors and intervene to get help.

The narrative that gun reform ignores mental health is hogwash and anyone using that as a reason we don’t need gun restrictions — such as red flag laws and limits on high-capacity ammunition magazines — is tragically mistaken. No one is coming for your guns, so please stop that tired rallying cry. We need responsible gun owners to step up and defy the strangely contradictory macho victimhood.

As a physician, I rely on science and data. A Stanford University study released last year found that people who lived with handgun owners were more than twice as likely to die by homicide compared with those living in gun-free homes. Other research supports this; guns in the home are more dangerous than protective.

Sensible gun legislation does not take away anyone’s freedom. But it can make us safer and prevent much — if not all — of the senseless loss of life in this country.

The United States is a global outlier when it comes to gun violence. It is clear that guns do not make us safer. Please open your hearts and minds, get busy, volunteer, discuss the issue with family and friends, call and write our legislators. Let’s make America safer for our children, our grandchildren — all of us.

Dr. Edward T. Chory is a retired general surgery specialist in Lancaster.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help