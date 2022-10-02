The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II and the extensive coverage of her extraordinary life and service reminded me of the very first message I preached after I graduated from college, taken from James 4:14 (English Standard Version): “Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes.”

When I delivered that message as a new college graduate, I spoke from an intellectual understanding of the text — life is short and unpredictable. At age 21, I could only accept it as sage advice to keep in mind for the future. Fifty years later, years full of experiences lived and lessons learned, I now comprehend more fully the truth and depth of meaning in these words.

I never could have imagined or predicted what lay ahead in my journey, nor could I have grasped how fleeting my days are.

Perhaps that is why Moses prays that we learn to make the most of each day: “So teach us to number our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12). Our time on Earth is limited and soon gone; therefore, we need a heart of wisdom to live by the right priorities in obedience to God.

We do this in an exponentially changing world filled with conflicting messages and worldviews. We face obstacles that threaten to crush us, trials that overwhelm us, days when drudgery sets in, times when sin entangles us. These challenges call for endurance, lest we think we make no difference at all.

Three years ago, while in the Middle East, I met a Palestinian educator, Bishara Awad, who founded the Bethlehem Bible College in the heart of the West Bank. He told me the story of his father being murdered, leaving his mother to provide for seven children, with no ability to support them. He spoke of God’s faithfulness and his mother’s insistence, born of her Christian faith, that the children not hate the perpetrators, but return love. It impacted him deeply — but not as deeply as his meeting, years later, a woman he knew as Miss Brown.

Miss Brown was a missionary educator working in that area with Palestinian children, leaving at the end of her term dejected and exhausted as she saw no visible influence of her ministry. Through a divinely scheduled encounter with Awad decades later, Miss Brown would learn that she indeed had been the human instrument God used to lead Awad’s mother to Christ. Miss Brown’s endurance in making each day matter for the sake of Christ and his kingdom in the face of apparent defeat led an impoverished little girl to the Savior, who would sustain her through tragedy and ultimately raise the son who would start a Bible college in the West Bank. Miss Brown’s ministry mattered, even though it would take decades to realize it.

Endurance means keeping on in faith and obedience to Christ in the face of affliction, adversity, failure, success, the delights of this world and the evil of this world. How do we build this kind of endurance?

In the words of Hebrews 12:2, “Look to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.”

Consider his example of endurance in completing his path to glory via the cross. Jesus was humble, taking the form of a servant, giving his life for others. He proclaimed the truth in word and deed, obeying and fulfilling God’s law perfectly. His joy was in doing the will of God above all else.

We look to Jesus as an example of endurance, and we trust in him as the founder and perfecter of our faith. “He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion” (Philippians 1:6). We can be confident that he who saved us will never let us go. God will complete his eternal purposes for our life, even though it is a vanishing mist.

The trustworthy character of God and his good, acceptable and perfect will is the foundation and means of building endurance. We can press on, work hard, fail boldly, succeed humbly, knowing God’s providential control and care over the events and details of our fleeting lives is working all things for our eternal good and his glory.

It is a source of wonderful peace and freedom to know that like Queen Elizabeth II, we will not live one day more, or one day less than he allows by his sovereign purpose.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.